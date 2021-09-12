Modesto Bee Logo
Home burns in McHenry Mobile Manor in north Modesto

A home burned in the McHenry Mobile Manor park in north Modesto on Sunday night, but firefighters were able to protect neighboring residences.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Ed Bartley said at the scene, but there were no reported injuries to residents of the mobile home park just north of Regal Modesto movie theaters on McHenry Avenue.

Firefighters found no occupants in the burned home, Bartley said, and had not immediately located anyone known to live there.

Modesto Fire responded to help the Salida Fire Department with the call, which was made about 9 p.m. Bartley said first crews on scene found heavy fire at the home and called for assistance, drawing Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District crews.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

