Names of Note: Cannabis company adopts Turlock park. Congressman honors young artists

Angel Gaytan wipes down the play structure at Markley Park in Turlock CA as part of its adoption by the Perfect Union cannabis company on June 24, 2021.

A cannabis retailer has adopted a Turlock park, another sign, if you needed one, that this industry has gone mainstream.

Perfect Union took on Markley Park as part of a citywide volunteer program. It is at Monte Vista and Berkeley avenues in the northeast part of Turlock.

The company pledged to do four cleanup and beautification projects over the next year. Markley has a large playground, a covered picnic area with barbecues, a full-size basketball court and a grassy area that doubles as a storm-drainage basin.

Perfect Union has 10 dispensaries around Northern California. One is on North Golden State Boulevard in Turlock, another on Third Street in Riverbank.

The company is one of many that have emerged since California voters decided in 2016 to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. A caveat: It’s still not allowed in parks.

Mayor Amy Bublak helped unveil signage about Perfect Union’s adoption of Markley Park. Dispensary employees then cleaned up litter and graffiti, trimmed trees and repainted tables and barbecue pits.

“An investment in public parks is a long-term investment in the vitality of our community, so we appreciate Perfect Union’s dedication to keeping Markley Park a safe and beautiful place,” Bublak said in a news release from the company.

District 10 artists shine

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, announced the District 10 winners in the annual Congresssional Art Competition for high school students. All three are Tracy residents.

First place went to Samantha Holcomb for a self-portrait titled “Conscious Unconscious.” The painting will be displayed at the U.S. Capital Complex for the next year, along with other district winners around the nation.

Aeden Hernandez placed second with a painting titled “Grapes of Change.” It features the slogan of the United Farm Workers: “sí se puede,” or “yes, we can.” It will hang in Harder’s office in Washington, D.C.

Lilliana Huffman was third with a painting titled “California Poppy.” The congressman will display it at his district office on Sisk Road.

Modesto Independence Day Parade float winners

Honors were handed out for floats at Modesto’s Independence Day Parade last Saturday. The parade was put on by the Modesto Kiwanis Club.

Here are the winners for the 148th parade, provided by parade chairman Jeremiah Williams:

Chairman’s Award: Barker’s Music. Equestrian Club: Merced County Sheriff Posse. Farm Entry: Exact Corporation. Antique Car Pre-1940 (Individual): E Clampus Vita. Classic Car Pre-1973 (Individual): Valley Home Realty. Custom Car (Individual): Charlie and Joni Lucas. Antique Car Club: Modesto Area A’s. Custom Car Club: Highway 99 PT Cruisers Club. Marching Band: Modesto City Schools Band. Military Unit: Central CA Valley Squadron-Commemorative Air Force. Color Guard: Veteran of Foreign Wars. Musical Group: Highway 99 Band. Corporate Float: Farmers Insurance – Rosa Lopez Agency. Nonprofit Group/Float: She Became. Comical/Entertaining Entry: Dutch Hollow Farms. Dignitary (non-judged): Jenny Kenoyer. Kids Group/Float: Cub Scout Pack 14. Motorcycle Group: Modesto Police Department.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.