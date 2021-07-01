Biden boosts forest firefighter pay. Modesto area’s congressman pressed the issue

President Joe Biden gave a raise to federal firefighters Wednesday, after hearing that some make as little as $13.45 an hour.

The order drew praise from Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, who has worked with a Republican colleague to raise the issue.

Biden boosted the lowest wage to $15 immediately and called for a long-term effort to enhance pay even more. He also converted some of the seasonal firefighters to permanent status amid what could be another catastrophic year.

The actions affect several agencies with wildland firefighters, including the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service and the Defense Department. Some work uphill from Harder’s district in the Stanislaus National Forest and Yosemite National Park.

He said in a phone interview Wednesday that federal crews made about half the pay as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. This has led to short staffing on the lines, he said.

“The problem isn’t going to be fixed until we have enough firefighters to do the job,” he said.

Harder and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., inquired about the pay in a June 22 letter to Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. It noted that fires burned about 10.1 million acres across the West last year.

“Stagnant wages have not only hurt the recruitment of firefighters, but also left crews severely overworked and understaffed,” the letter said.

Biden announced the pay hike during a virtual meeting Wednesday with several Western governors, including Gavin Newsom of California.

“C’mon man, that’s unacceptable to me,” the president said of the $13.45 hourly minimum. “... These courageous women and men take an incredible risk running toward the fire.”

The Forest Service and Interior Department combine to employ about 15,000 firefighters. Roughly 70% are full-time and 30% are seasonal.

Biden’s order shifts nearly 1,000 people to full-time. This could aid efforts to reduce over-dense trees and brush during months when fires are not raging.

“Because of climate change, wildland firefighting is no longer a seasonal endeavor,’‘ the White House said in a statement.

Newsom, a Democrat, said he was pleased to be working with the White House, rather than as “sparring partners,’‘ as he described his state’s relationship with the Trump administration.

“We were debating raking policies’‘ in forests, Newsom said, referring to comments by then-President Donald Trump that the state should “rake” its forests to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.