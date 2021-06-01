Names of Note: Modesto civic leader gets honorary doctorate. Hospice fetes supporters

Modesto civic leader Kenni Friedman, right, received an honorary doctorate from President Ellen Junn at California State University, Stanislaus, on May 20, 2021.

Kenni Friedman, a longtime civic leader in Modesto, received an honorary degree at California State University, Stanislaus.

It was presented at the Turlock campus on May 20, during a class of 2020 commencement delayed a year by COVID-19.

Friedman served on the Modesto City Council from 1992 to 2002 and has long been involved in education, health, arts and other causes.

She received the Honorary Doctorate of Human Letters, the highest award conferred by the university and the CSU Board of Trustees.

“She is a visionary and highly regarded community leader who has dedicated nearly three decades of meritorious service toward improving the region and the lives of its residents,” Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn said.

“... She offers a holistic perspective on issues affecting access to education and understands the CSU’s role in improving the social and economic conditions of its students, particularly those from the Central Valley.”

Friedman helped start the Stanislaus County chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of America. She founded the Great Valley chapter of the American Leadership Forum. She was president of the League of Women Voters of California and a board member for the California Coalition for Fair School Finance.

Friedman earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business at UCLA. During her Turlock acceptance speech, she spoke of challenges she faced as a woman trying to find an accounting job in in the 1960s.

“I was told more than once that although I was at the top of my class, men needed the top grades in order to secure good jobs to support their families,” she said.

Friedman eventually was hired by an international firm but left because child care and family leave were not available when she wanted to start a family.

To the 2020 graduates, she said: “My pearl of wisdom to you is to match your passion with the mission of an organization that aligns with your values.”

Hospice presents awards, raises $277,000

The Community Hospice Foundation honored six supporters and raised about $277,000 at its 20th annual gala on May 15.

The 330-plus guests took part in a pandemic-safe event that featured a virtual Route 66 in the parking lot of Ann Endsley’s industrial property on Finch Road. A mobile app guided them from Chicago to Santa Monica.

Part of the proceeds came from an online auction through Handbid and a drawing for a new Corolla from Modesto Toyota.

Jim and Lisa Cogdill received this year’s Julio R. and Aileen Gallo Leadership Award. Tom and Grace Van Groningen earned the John and June Rogers Philanthropic Award. Dr. Larry Podolsky and Nancy Podolsky received the Harold A. Peterson III Heart of Hospice Award.

The Modesto-based hospice provided a video of C. DeSha McLeod, president and CEO, talking about the honorees’ service on behalf of people approaching death.

Dot delivers for food pantries

Dot Foods California donated $30,000 worth of goods to six groups working against hunger. The company has a distribution center off West Whitmore Avenue in south Modesto, one of 15 in the United States and Canada.

The deliveries took place May 18 and 20 as part of Dot’s annual Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Each food pantry selected $5,000 worth of items.

Three of the six recipients were the St. Vincent de Paul Society chapters at St. Joseph’s Church in Modesto, St. Jude’s Church in Ceres, and St. Anthony’s Church in Manteca.

Dot also donated to food pantries at Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale, New Life Christian Center in Turlock, and Wings of Healing in Stockton.

The food was part of about $21.4 million worth that Dot has provided here and elsewhere since the pandemic emerged in March 2020.

“We are thankful for Dot Foods super generous donation,” said Cliff Judd, food pantry liaison at St. Joseph’s, in a news release. “We will be able to help the homeless, low income and fixed income people in our community.”

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.