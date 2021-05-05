Caltrans plans to reroute another 132 stretch west of Modesto. Here are the 4 options

What should Highway 132 west of Modesto look like? Planners are asking the driving public to weigh in on plans to reroute another segment of the highway.

The expressway would run for five miles from Gates Road on the west to Dakota Avenue, the western end of a three-mile rerouting now under construction. The second phase could open in 2026 if the funding of up to $182 million comes together.

They key issue is whether the second phase should run close to Kansas Avenue, like the first phase, or stick to the old 132 corridor on Maze Boulevard.

Maze has been a state highway since 1932, but most of it is just two lanes with no median. The replacement would have four lanes, a median and limited access from cross streets.

“You separate the traffic and you don’t have people trying to pass,” said David Leamon, the public works director for Stanislaus County. “It’s going to be safer.”

He and state highway planners talked about the second phase during a late April visit to the Dakota end of the first phase.

The California Department of Transportation will take public comment until May 21 on the draft environmental impact report for the second phase. This includes a virtual open house Thursday evening, May 6.

First 132 phase could finish early

Construction started on the first phase in December 2019 under a $92 million contract with Bay Cities Paving & Grading of Concord. It could finish by the end of 2021, three months ahead of schedule, thanks mainly to two straight dry winters

Caltrans estimates that the second phase would cost $116 million to $182 million, depending on which of the four options is chosen.

The county has set aside about $72 million toward the project, Leamon said. This includes $46 million in fees charged to developers and $26 million from the Measure L sales tax approved by county voters in 2016.

The planners will seek state and federal funding for the rest of the cost, Leamon said. The county is a partner on the project with Caltrans and the Stanislaus Council of Governments.

They hope to complete the environmental study in 2022, right-of-way purchase in 2024, and construction in 2026.

Details on the 4 options

Two of the four options would place the second phase in the same corridor as the first, half a mile north of Maze. About 60% of this right of way has been purchased over the past half-century, said Anton Kismetian, an engineer for Caltrans. It could be sold off if these options are not chosen.

The other two options would put the second phase next to Maze, with frontage roads serving the mostly agricultural properties along it.

More details:

Alternative 1: The new 132 corridor would run directly west from the rerouting now under construction between Dakota and Highway 99. Roundabouts would handle cross traffic at Hart and Gates roads. Estimated cost: $116.1 million.

Alternative 2: Same as the first option, but with interchanges instead of roundabouts at Hart and Gates. Estimated cost: $182.4 million.

Alternative 3: The 132 expressway would run along the north edge of Maze, with signals controlling traffic at Dakota, Hart and Gates. Estimated cost: $181.7 million

Alternative 4: The expressway would be along the south edge of Maze, with traffic signals at Dakota, Hart and Gates. Estimated cost: $147.7 million.

Both phases aim to make Highway 132 more efficient for commuters, truckers and other drivers. No plans are on the horizon for upgrading it past Gates Road, including better connections to Highway 33 and Interstates 5 and 580.

Thursday’s open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Project planners will make 15-minute presentations at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by 45 minutes for public comment. That can be done via the project website, or by phone at 209-948-3849 in English or 209-948-7944 in Spanish.

Comments also can be emailed to jennifer.lugo@dot.ca.gov or mailed to senior environmental planner Jennifer Lugo, 2015 E. Shields Ave. Suite 100, Fresno, CA 93726.