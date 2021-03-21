Names of Note: Modesto student is honored for persevering. Stan State ag raises money

Trinity Prado of Modesto High School received the top award in the 16th annual Every Student Succeeding program for Stanislaus County.

It recognizes elementary to high school students who have overcome challenges in getting an education. Prado and 22 other nominees were honored in a March 9 online ceremony archived by the Stanislaus County Office of Education at www.stancoe.org.

Prado received a $500 scholarship and moved on to a regional event that will choose a nominee for the statewide award. She was nominated for the county honor by her assistant principal, Armando Medina.

“Trinity is an amazing and inspiring student,” he wrote. “She is extremely talented, determined, passionate and an extraordinary student leader who loves to serve and help others. Despite all of the challenges she has faced in her life, she has remained resilient and determined, and she will be the first person in her family to attend college.”

SCOE sponsors the event with the county chapter of the Association of California School Administrators, E.&J. Gallo Winery, Mocse Credit Union and the Association of Stanislaus County School Boards.

The other nominees:

Elija Beasley , Turlock Junior High

, Turlock Junior High Jacqueline Calderon Ruiz , Riverbank High

, Riverbank High Connor Clark , Woodrow Elementary, Modesto





, Woodrow Elementary, Modesto Marlene De Jesus Luna Nieblas , Yolo Middle, Newman





, Yolo Middle, Newman Esteban Diaz Jr. , Cesar Chavez Junior High, Ceres





, Cesar Chavez Junior High, Ceres Ngan Doan , Davis High, Modesto

, Davis High, Modesto Ellem Dominguez Soto , Keyes Elementary





, Keyes Elementary Kimora Freeman , Orville Wright Elementary, Modesto





, Orville Wright Elementary, Modesto Kensy Gallardo Sanchez , Ceres High





, Ceres High Alonso Gonzalez Macias , Turlock High





, Turlock High Aidan Gudino , Open Valley Independent Study, Patterson





, Open Valley Independent Study, Patterson Sahar Haidari , Capistrano Elementary, Modesto





, Capistrano Elementary, Modesto Jimmy Hernandez Trujillo , Walnut Grove K-8, Patterson

, Walnut Grove K-8, Patterson Rosalinda Jones , Orchard Elementary, Modesto





, Orchard Elementary, Modesto Colton Luke , Brown Elementary, Turlock





, Brown Elementary, Turlock Natalie Martinez , Fusion Charter, Turlock





, Fusion Charter, Turlock Alexander Mena Martinez , Eisenhut Elementary, Modesto

, Eisenhut Elementary, Modesto William Monroe , Hughson High





, Hughson High Maria Montecillo Ramirez , Mark Twain Junior High, Modesto

, Mark Twain Junior High, Modesto Gianluca Pineda , Adkison Elementary, Ceres

, Adkison Elementary, Ceres Robert Raimondo , Valley Charter High, Modesto





, Valley Charter High, Modesto Zaiden Voelker-Sahines, Hart-Ransom Elementary, Modesto





Stan State raises ag money

Supporters donated $18,950 to agriculture student scholarships at California State University, Stanislaus.

COVID-19 canceled the 2020 version of the Tastes of the Valley Wine and Cheese fundraiser for the department. In its place was a letter-writing campaign by the Stanislaus Friends of the Fair Foundation.

Tastes of the Valley launched in 2003 to raise money for both Stan State and the Stanislaus County Fair. About 400 people have turned out in October for food, drink and a chance to network with students bound for farm-related careers.

The organizers plan on renewing the live event on Oct. 7 of this year, said Professor Oluwarotimi Odeh, the department chairman. Details are at www.csustan.edu/agriculture.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.