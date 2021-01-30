Family of Trevor Seever continues to seek answers into fatal police shooting

Members of the community marched in downtown Modesto on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 to demand justice for the death of Trevor Seever, who was shot and killed by Modesto Police Officer Joseph Lamantia last December. Lamantia has yet to be charged and remains on paid leave. jalopez@modbee.com

Almost a month has passed since Trevor Seever was fatally shot by Modesto Police Officer Joseph Lamantia and his family continues to demand answers.

They say nothing has been done by the police department and Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager.

On Saturday, a second rally was held in three weeks outside the downtown police department’s office with Turlock Black Lives Matter, Blooms of Liberation and Central Valley Black, Indigenous, People of Color Coalition organizing the event.

A group of 30-40 marched early in the afternoon through downtown with stops at the district attorney’s office and county courthouse.

“We are making sure Trevor didn’t die in vain and gets the justice he deserves,” said Marla Seever, Trevor’s aunt. “We are writing letters to the district attorney, MPD, and our mayor.”

Seever, 29, was shot outside the Church of the Brethren on Woodland Avenue just before noon Dec. 29 by Lamantia.

According to the MPD, Seever’s sister had called to report her brother had bought a gun the night before and made vague threats about harming his family. Police said they also found threatening posts against law enforcement on his social media.

Lamantia found Seever outside the church and ran toward him, telling him to get on the ground before firing multiple times in the span of about 10 seconds, according to police reports. Seever died later that day in a hospital.

Lamantia remains on paid leave according to police department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Kyle Seever, Trevor’s brother, said the family is “frustrated” with the lack of answers.

“It’s the same reoccurring problem,” Kyle said. “What we were demanding three weeks ago is what we are demanding today ... that officer to be fired, prosecuted and convicted of first-degree murder.”

Seever said the family is going to rally every weekend until Lamantia is arrested.

“The support is going to grow every day,” Kyle said. “Anybody that is a human and watches that video would have no other thoughts other than that is murder.”