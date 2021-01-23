Names of Note: Stanislaus schools honor 6 workers for yard duty and other vital tasks

Jennifer Leana, noon duty supervisor at Orchard Elementary School, received the Jane Johnston Civility Award from the Stanislaus County Office of Education on Jan. 21, 2021.

Several people received Classified School Employee of the Year awards for Stanislaus County, recognizing non-teachers who help the campuses function.

Districts nominated 26 people for the honors, presented during an online ceremony held Thursday, Jan. 21, by the county Office of Education. A video of the event is at www.stancoe.org/go/EMAD.

The winners will compete for statewide awards in each category. They are:

Adria Sanders of Mark Twain Junior High School in support/security services

Michael Jacobs of Beyer High School in office/technical

Leada Allahwerdi of Turlock Adult School in para-educator and instructional assistance

Travis Mazorra of Hughes Elementary School in maintenance/operations

Isela Rosales of the Chatom Union School District in transportation.

The office also presented the annual Jane Johnston Civility Award to Jennifer Leana, noon duty supervisor at Orchard Elementary School. It is named for an assistant county superintendent who died suddenly in 2012.

“Teachers, principals and superintendents know that the success or failure of any school or district office depends on the competency, passion and hard work of a talented support staff,” county Superintendent Scott Kuykendall said in a news release.

“When I was first hired as an assistant principal, I was told by a veteran principal, ‘There are two people in the district who can make or break you. It is not the superintendent or the board president. It is your secretary and custodian. Take care of them and you’ll be a success.’ ”

The other nominees were:

Aimee Abshier , county office

, county office Jose Briones , Fusion Charter School in Turlock





, Fusion Charter School in Turlock Vicky Brambila , Creekside Middle School in Patterson

, Creekside Middle School in Patterson Michelle Carrillo , Osborn Two-Way Immersion Academy in Turlock





, Osborn Two-Way Immersion Academy in Turlock Jose Chavez , Patterson Joint Unified School District office





, Patterson Joint Unified School District office Gloria Coleman , Magnolia Elementary School in Oakdale





, Magnolia Elementary School in Oakdale Elizabeth Cooper , Sam Vaughn Elementary School in Ceres





, Sam Vaughn Elementary School in Ceres Victoria Hayes , Enslen Elementary School in Modesto





, Enslen Elementary School in Modesto Sherry Leguria , Beard Elementary School in Modesto





, Beard Elementary School in Modesto Sandra Lewis , Waterford Unified School District office

, Waterford Unified School District office Austin Pimentel , Ceres Unified School District office





, Ceres Unified School District office Jill Reeves , Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District office





, Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District office Hilda Rios , Sylvan Unified School District office

, Sylvan Unified School District office Ruben Silva , Westport Elementary School in Ceres

, Westport Elementary School in Ceres Greg Smee , Oakdale High School





, Oakdale High School Nancy Soto , Prescott Junior High School in Modesto





, Prescott Junior High School in Modesto Margaret Ulloa , Riverbank Unified School District office





, Riverbank Unified School District office Lisa Vaca , Turlock Junior High School





, Turlock Junior High School Raul Verduzco , Keyes Union School District office





, Keyes Union School District office Suzanne Whitfield, Fox Road Elementary School in Hughson.

