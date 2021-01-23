Local

Names of Note: Stanislaus schools honor 6 workers for yard duty and other vital tasks

Jennifer Leana, noon duty supervisor at Orchard Elementary School, received the Jane Johnston Civility Award from the Stanislaus County Office of Education on Jan. 21, 2021.
Several people received Classified School Employee of the Year awards for Stanislaus County, recognizing non-teachers who help the campuses function.

Districts nominated 26 people for the honors, presented during an online ceremony held Thursday, Jan. 21, by the county Office of Education. A video of the event is at www.stancoe.org/go/EMAD.

The winners will compete for statewide awards in each category. They are:

The office also presented the annual Jane Johnston Civility Award to Jennifer Leana, noon duty supervisor at Orchard Elementary School. It is named for an assistant county superintendent who died suddenly in 2012.

“Teachers, principals and superintendents know that the success or failure of any school or district office depends on the competency, passion and hard work of a talented support staff,” county Superintendent Scott Kuykendall said in a news release.

“When I was first hired as an assistant principal, I was told by a veteran principal, ‘There are two people in the district who can make or break you. It is not the superintendent or the board president. It is your secretary and custodian. Take care of them and you’ll be a success.’ ”

The other nominees were:

