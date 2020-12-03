Modesto man who died in west Stanislaus County crash identified

Antonio Perry Acerbis Dawn Acerbis

The 26-year-old Modesto man who died in a crash on Highway 33 last week was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Antonio Perry Acerbis.

Acerbis’ mother, Dawn Acerbis said her son crashed while on his way home from working a night shift at Fedex in Tracy that started on Thanksgiving night and ended early the next morning.

It’s possible Antonio Acerbis missed his turn toward Modesto because, according to the California Highway Patrol, he was northbound on Highway 33, south of Highway 132, when he moved into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle at a high speed.

He overcorrected when he reentered the northbound lane, causing his vehicle to leave the east side of the road, the CHP said.

The vehicle overturned at least once and came to rest on its roof.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Acerbis died of his injuries but Dawn Acerbis said some of his organs were harvested for donation.

“I thought Toni would love that,” Dawn Acerbis said. He was the type of person who’d say, “You need me to do this, I’ll do it, just tell me when and where.”

Before his grandfather passed away in 2017, Dawn Acerbis said Antonio would care for him, doing his shopping and cleaning and cooking him “his famous Chinese food.”

“He was everyone’s rock, he was so smart, and he worked really hard,” Dawn Acerbis said.

She said she last saw her son the weekend before his death when he helped her move. They both had to work on Thanksgiving so they had planned to celebrate together the following Saturday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The last contact she had with him was a text on Thanksgiving in which he wished her a happy day and said, “mommy I love you.”