Modesto man killed in high-speed accident in western Stanislaus County

A 26-year-old Modesto man died in a rollover accident on Highway 33 early Friday morning after passing another vehicles at high speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Toyota northbound on the highway, between Vernalis and Westley, when he moved into the southbound lane to pass the vehicle at about 3:30 a.m.

After passing the other vehicle, the driver of the Toyota then made an unsafe turning movement to reenter the northbound lane and drove off the east side of the road, the CHP said.

The Toyota overturned at least once and came to rest on its roof. The driver, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Erin Tracy
