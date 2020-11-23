Modesto motorcycle crash victim ID’d; police seek witnesses, video of the incident

A portion of a motorcycle lies in the street after a fatal crash early Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, on El Vecino Avenue in Modesto. Modesto Fire Department

The man who died early Saturday after his motorcycle struck a tree has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Scott Hudson, 37, of Modesto.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash about 12:15 a.m. at El Vecino Avenue and Edinburgh Drive. They found Hudson fatally injured from striking a tree after losing control of his motorcycle, the Modesto Police Department reported Monday morning.

The preliminary investigation found that he was traveling north on El Vecino at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. A silver sedan, also traveling north on El Vecino, was struck by pieces of the motorcycle, but the three adults inside were not injured. They stopped and talked with investigating officers, MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

Investigator Randy Raduechel is seeking surveillance video from residents in the 800 through 1200 blocks of El Vecino Avenue that may have footage from the time of the collision.

Anyone with such footage or who witnessed the crash or the moments preceding it is asked to contact Raduechel at raduechelr@modestopd.com.

