Authorities identify Modesto man who died in Concord crash

The Modesto man who died in a crash in Concord over the weekend was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday as 30-year-old Arick Lopez-Estrada.

Lopez-Estrada died Saturday night on Highway 4 after he veered off the roadway in his Nissan Altima, just east of Port Chicago Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Altima crashed into the metal guard rail on the north side of the highway, causing major damage and spreading debris across the lanes of traffic.

Lopez-Estrada, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the CHP.

Whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash remains under investigation.

