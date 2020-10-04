Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Names of Note: Modestan now at Yale honors a Beyer High teacher who inspired him

Steve Eitelgeorge, an English teacher at Beyer High School in Modesto, received a Yale Educator Award in September 2020. Students at the university nominate former teachers and counselors.
Steve Eitelgeorge, an English teacher at Beyer High School in Modesto, received a Yale Educator Award in September 2020. Students at the university nominate former teachers and counselors. Steve Eitelgeorge

Steve Eitelgeorge, an English teacher at Beyer High School in Modesto, received one of the Yale Educator Awards for 2020.

Undergraduates at the Connecticut university can nominate their high school teachers or counselors for the honor. It went to 81 of the 317 nominees around the world this year.

Eitelgeorge was chosen by Jack Litke of the Beyer Class of 2020.

“Each morning, walking into his classroom was like entering a completely different world,” Litke wrote. “There, at the head of the classroom Mr. Eitelgeorge would sit, with a coffee in hand, quietly discussing the readings. His soft voice would command the entire room’s attention (which is certainly no easy feat), for everything he said conveyed his intelligence and, especially concerning the vicissitudes of life, wisdom. He opened our minds: With his help, we read more critically, read more broadly, and read more thoughtfully.”

The board of Modesto City Schools recognized Eitelgeorge during a Sept. 28 virtual meeting.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

30 students join leadership program

Thirty students are taking part in the 2020-21 version of the Leadership Academy at the Stanislaus County Office of Education.

The high schoolers started remotely this year because of COVID-19 limits on gatherings. One of the first monthly sessions featured officials involved in the county’s response to the pandemic.

Matt Emerzian, founder of the Every Monday Matters program, spoke on leadership in general. Manufacturing Day offered a look at possible careers with E.&J. Gallo Winery and Enviro Tech Chemical Services.

Upcoming sessions will include the nonprofit field, law enforcement and fire careers, education, the media, health care and agriculture.

Local news has never been more important

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

The students are:

And finally ...

Pacific Southwest Container will be the 2020 inductee into the Stanislaus County Ag Hall of Fame.

The company makes cardboard boxes and other items for food processors and other clients. It is located in the Beard Industrial District.

The induction usually takes place at a November banquet, but COVID-19 scrapped those plans. The organizers said they will provide details soon on how PSC will be honored.

The 23rd annual induction is sponsored by the National Ag Science Center, a Modesto-based outfit that works to interest young people in farm-related careers. It is best known for the Ag in Motion laboratory, which visits junior high schools, pandemic permitting.

More information is at www.agsciencecenter.org.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service