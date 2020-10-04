Names of Note: Modestan now at Yale honors a Beyer High teacher who inspired him

Steve Eitelgeorge, an English teacher at Beyer High School in Modesto, received a Yale Educator Award in September 2020. Students at the university nominate former teachers and counselors.

Steve Eitelgeorge, an English teacher at Beyer High School in Modesto, received one of the Yale Educator Awards for 2020.

Undergraduates at the Connecticut university can nominate their high school teachers or counselors for the honor. It went to 81 of the 317 nominees around the world this year.

Eitelgeorge was chosen by Jack Litke of the Beyer Class of 2020.

“Each morning, walking into his classroom was like entering a completely different world,” Litke wrote. “There, at the head of the classroom Mr. Eitelgeorge would sit, with a coffee in hand, quietly discussing the readings. His soft voice would command the entire room’s attention (which is certainly no easy feat), for everything he said conveyed his intelligence and, especially concerning the vicissitudes of life, wisdom. He opened our minds: With his help, we read more critically, read more broadly, and read more thoughtfully.”

The board of Modesto City Schools recognized Eitelgeorge during a Sept. 28 virtual meeting.

30 students join leadership program

Thirty students are taking part in the 2020-21 version of the Leadership Academy at the Stanislaus County Office of Education.

The high schoolers started remotely this year because of COVID-19 limits on gatherings. One of the first monthly sessions featured officials involved in the county’s response to the pandemic.

Matt Emerzian, founder of the Every Monday Matters program, spoke on leadership in general. Manufacturing Day offered a look at possible careers with E.&J. Gallo Winery and Enviro Tech Chemical Services.

Upcoming sessions will include the nonprofit field, law enforcement and fire careers, education, the media, health care and agriculture.

The students are:

Yajaira Bains Ramos , Pitman High School

, Pitman High School Parker Bower , Enochs

, Enochs Riley Cade , Turlock

, Turlock Ariel (Issac) Carrasco , Waterford

, Waterford Finn Ceja , Turlock

, Turlock Colleen Cochran , Big Valley Christian

, Big Valley Christian Chloe David , Gregori





, Gregori Sofiya De Leon , Enochs





, Enochs Renee Dumars , Modesto





, Modesto Carson Farrow , Beyer





, Beyer Lily Furtado , Modesto





, Modesto Zianna Garcia , Patterson





, Patterson Moira Isabel Gullem , Enochs





, Enochs Caroline Hana , Enochs

, Enochs Alexandra Henshaw , Riverbank

, Riverbank Karli Jericoff , Oakdale

, Oakdale Elizabeth Lo , Hart-Ransom Academic Charter

, Hart-Ransom Academic Charter Sophia Marine , Enochs





, Enochs Nithya Medam , Modesto

, Modesto Jacquelyn Mendez , Pitman

, Pitman Isabella Mendoza , Aspire Vanguard College Preparatory Academy





, Aspire Vanguard College Preparatory Academy Julia Meyer , Gregori





, Gregori Isabella Mort , Enochs





, Enochs Riley Nunes , Modesto





, Modesto Stephanie Nunez , Pitman

, Pitman Manveersinh Parmar , Modesto

, Modesto Alexia Puerta Cordova , Aspire Vanguard

, Aspire Vanguard Chrishael Rose Sanchez , Pitman

, Pitman Kevin Stanley , Enochs

, Enochs Braden Wetzel, Gregori

And finally ...

Pacific Southwest Container will be the 2020 inductee into the Stanislaus County Ag Hall of Fame.

The company makes cardboard boxes and other items for food processors and other clients. It is located in the Beard Industrial District.

The induction usually takes place at a November banquet, but COVID-19 scrapped those plans. The organizers said they will provide details soon on how PSC will be honored.

The 23rd annual induction is sponsored by the National Ag Science Center, a Modesto-based outfit that works to interest young people in farm-related careers. It is best known for the Ag in Motion laboratory, which visits junior high schools, pandemic permitting.

More information is at www.agsciencecenter.org.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.