West Modesto gets a Little Free Pantry for people in need. It has a touch of honey

A new way to help people in need debuted Wednesday in west Modesto – a small pantry filled with donated food.

It launched with the help of honey producers outside the Family Resource Drop-In Center operated by Sierra Vista Child and Family Services.

People can come by anonymously to get non-perishable food, such as canned fruit, soup, tuna, rice and of course honey. Donors can drop off food as well.

“The theme for this is, ‘Take what you need and give what you can,’” said Jim Minge of the Sioux Honey Association Co-op.

The Iowa-based cooperative includes local beekeeper Matt Beekman, a former mayor of Hughson. He took part in the unveiling of the pantry, on the 100 block of G Street.

The idea is to have it available at all hours, but that depends on it not being misused, said Judy Kindle, CEO at Sierra Vista. The pantry is shaded against the summer sun and painted yellow and black, just like a honeybee.

“There are so many people in Modesto who are really struggling, not just the homeless,” Kindle said. “There are so many who are just one heartbeat away from becoming homeless.”

The idea is based on the Little Free Libraries that have sprung up in Modesto and elsewhere to provide books. The first Little Free Pantry appeared in Arkansas in 2016, according to the honey co-op.

Along with food, donors can give small items such as socks, gloves, toothpaste and deodorant.

“As we enter the holidays coming up, it’s really critical that our whole community share in our abundance,” Beekman said.

Earlier Wednesday, the honey cooperative launched two other Little Free Pantries in the San Joaquin Valley. One is at the Salvation Army in Los Banos, 1231 Fourth St. The other is at a private home in Fresno, 2236 N. Price Ave.

The cooperative markets most of its products under the Sue Bee and Aunt Sue’s labels. The pantry project is supported by sales from a third brand, Beek’s, available at Save Mart stores in California and online.

The name Beek’s comes from “bee geek.” It’s just a coincidence that Beekman is the name of one of the Modesto area’s best-known honey producers. The family sells its products, including honey wine, at www.beekmanandbeekman.com.

Sierra Vista uses the G Street center for mental health services, clothing donations and programs on parenting, nutrition, exercise and more.