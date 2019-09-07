Names of Note: The latest on some up-and-coming surgeons in the Modesto area

Daisy Manzo of Modesto, Calif. who is studying to become a surgeon, has received a scholarship from the National Hispanic Health Foundation. It was announced Aug. 29, 2019. United Health Foundation

Daisy Manzo of Modesto, who plans to become a surgeon, has received a scholarship from the National Hispanic Health Foundation.

The grant, funded by the United Health Foundation’s Diverse Scholars Initiative, will support Manzo’s studies at the University of California, Davis, School of Medicine.

She was among nearly 100 recipients who took part in the Diverse Scholars Initiative Forum in Washington, D.C., earlier this summer.

Manzo hopes to practice in Modesto after graduation, a news release said. She “specifically plans to focus much of her attention on ensuring different cultural perspectives don’t create confusion for both patients and providers.” She is studying general surgery for now but might later find a specialty.

The United Health Foundation has provided more than $20 million for nearly 2,600 scholarships for students pursuing careers in primary care since 2007.

Next steps for DMC residents

Doctors Medical Center this week announced what’s ahead for five people involved in its Valley Orthopedic Surgery Residency:

Dr. Justin Deans, class of 2020, will move on to an adult reconstruction/joint replacement fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Dr. Jeff Jett , class of 2020, will have a hand and microsurgery fellowship at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.





, class of 2020, will have a hand and microsurgery fellowship at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. Dr. Jason Ummel , class of 2020, will begin practicing as a general orthopedist at Logansport Memorial Hospital in his home state of Indiana.





, class of 2020, will begin practicing as a general orthopedist at Logansport Memorial Hospital in his home state of Indiana. Dr. Eric Huish , class of 2017, will return to Modesto to join the residency faculty following a shoulder and elbow fellowship in France and further fellowship training at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

Dr. Jesua Law, class of 2018, will join the Modesto faculty following training in adult reconstruction/joint replacement at the Hofmann Arthritis Institute in Salt Lake City and a fellowship at Joint Implant Surgeons in New Albany, Ohio.

And finally ...

Alan Noun, who grew up in Modesto, has received a $15,000 scholarship for computer science studies at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

The Livermore Lab Foundation awarded the money in partnership with California State University, East Bay, where Noun is a student. He will spend this school year interacting with mentors at the lab as he prepares for a possible career such as software engineering or artificial intelligence, a news release said.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.