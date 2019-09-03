Local
Two are hospitalized with vaping-related lung injuries in Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County health officials reported that two people suffered lung injuries from vaping cannabis products.
The two individuals were hospitalized after using e-cigarettes to inhale cannabis or cannabis oils, the county Health Services Agency said in a news release Monday.
The names and other details about the patients were not released. The local injuries occurred as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food & Drug Administration investigate more than 200 cases of lung illness tied to vaping in numerous states. Most of the patients had been vaping cannabis compounds but some had used nicotine products.
The injuries in California and 24 other states occurred between late June and late August. Health officials have confirmed one fatality. More than 40 lung-injury cases related to vaping have been reported in California.
Those hospitalized with vaping-related injuries have symptoms including cough, chest pain and trouble breathing. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and fever also have been reported.
Dr. Julie Vaishampayan is recommending that local health care providers inform county public health about suspected vaping injuries.
