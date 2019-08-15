Modesto teen dies in crash with big-rig near Riverbank

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 19-year-old Modesto man died Wednesday evening, when his car was broadsided by a big-rig on a rural road in San Joaquin County, just north of Riverbank.

Robert Gonzales Burket was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol in Stockton.

Emma Kurtz, 17, of Modesto, suffered major injuries in the crash and was hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP reported. Kurtz was a passenger in the car Burket was driving.

The deadly crash was reported about 5:10 p.m. on Santa Fe Road, just south of Henry Road near Jacob Myers Park and just north of the Stanislaus River.

Burket was driving a 1992 Toyota Camry and heading west on a private road toward Santa Fe. The CHP said the Camry failed to stop for traffic on Santa Fe and entered the road.

Glen McClure, 54, of Modesto, was driving a 2016 International Prostar big-rig north on Santa Fe. The Camry entered Santa Fe and was broadsided by the big-rig, the CHP reported.

The crash caused the big-rig to head into the southbound lane, where it struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Arnold Mata, 53, of Modesto. The CHP said McClure and Mata were not injured in the crash.

CHP investigators said drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The CHP indicated in the news release that Burket was not wearing a seat belt but his passenger was. The other drivers were wearing seat belts.