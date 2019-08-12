Man killed in crash with big rig off Highway 99 in Keyes

View scene of fatal crash in Keyes The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a big rig and a pickup truck at Keyes and Foote roads in Keyes, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a big rig and a pickup truck at Keyes and Foote roads in Keyes, California.

An elderly man was killed in a crash just off Highway 99 in Keyes on Monday afternoon when he drove into the path of a big rig, authorities said.

The man was northbound on Foote Road when he ran a stop sign at Keyes Road at about 12:38 p.m., said California Highway Patrol officer Tom Olsen.

An eastbound big rig, which did not have a stop sign, broadsided the Ford, then hit another big rig that was waiting to turn south onto Foote from the westbound lane of Keyes.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

Neither big rig driver was injured.

Olsen said the Stanislaus County Coroner’s office is working to identify the driver of the Ford.

Keyes Road was closed in the area for several hours while the CHP investigated the crash.

