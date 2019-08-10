One killed after driver loses control of speeding SUV in Modesto crash

Fatal crash in east Modesto on Parker Road One person was killed on Saturday, Aug. 10, when an SUV lost control and hit a retaining wall on Parker Road in Modesto, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person was killed on Saturday, Aug. 10, when an SUV lost control and hit a retaining wall on Parker Road in Modesto, California.

One person was killed after an SUV overturned on Parker Road in Modesto late Saturday afternoon, Modesto Police reported.

The solo vehicle crash was reported at 5:10 p.m., police said, beginning at the railroad tracks at Santa Fe Avenue and ending near Church Street.

According to Sgt Lance Nicolai, the SUV was traveling east on Parker Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control over the railroad tracks.

The vehicle traveled out of control for a long distance before it crashed into a retaining wall on the south side of Parker and then overturned, Nicolai said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver was killed and the three passengers in the SUV were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, he said.

No other details were available Saturday evening.

Nicolai said anyone with information on the accident can contact Traffic Investigator Randy Raduechel at 209-572-9500 and ask for the traffic unit.