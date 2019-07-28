Man dies in water after launching boat at Modesto Reservoir, Sheriff’s Department says

Drowning prevention at reservoir Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies patrol Modesto Reservoir Regional Park in Waterford. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies patrol Modesto Reservoir Regional Park in Waterford. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

A man died after launching his boat and apparently jumping into the water at Modesto Reservoir Regional Park on Sunday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The incident occurred in the 9 a.m. hour. The man, who was about 70 years old, said Sgt. Juan Alanis, had just launched from the west boat ramp. It seems he jumped in right after that, the sergeant said. No one reported seeing the man in distress, and he was recovered from the water within minutes, Alanis said.

Lifesaving measures were performed at scene and en route to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It is possible an issue unrelated to drowning, such as a heart attack, occurred, the sergeant said.

The victim has been identified, but his name was withheld pending notification of family, Alanis said. His place of residence was not immediately available.

The reservoir is off Highway 132 east of Waterford.