One firefighter has minor injury, and dogs are rescued, after house fire near Denair

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and family dogs were rescued in a fire Tuesday at a farmhouse north of Denair.

It was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on the southeast corner of Sperry and Doerksen roads.

Details on the possible cause and the extent of damage to the two-story home were not available Wednesday. It sits amid almond orchards about halfway between Denair and Hughson.

The Denair Fire District led the response to the call, aided by several agencies from the surrounding area. One of them was the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, which reported that one of its firefighters was injured when part of a ceiling fell.

“He is sore but will be back in the fight in a couple days,” said a Facebook post from Capt. Buck Condit, the district spokesman. The firefighter was treated at a Modesto hospital.

The same district helped rescue the pets from under the house.

“A firefighter located the dogs using a thermal imaging camera and helped coax them out by crawling under the house with them,” Condit said.