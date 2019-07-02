Modesto dentist dies while celebrating silver wedding anniversary in Hawaii

A Modesto dentist, Kevin Isenhower, died June 27 while vacationing in Hawaii with his wife, Kim, to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

News reports from the islands say the 47-year-old was unresponsive after falling down a 10-foot embankment. Isenhower’s office manager said Tuesday morning that she understands the reports are wrong, that he did not fall. She said the cause of death will be determined by autopsy.

Television station KHON2 reported the death occurred along Twin Falls Trail in Haiku on the island of Maui. “Bystanders were performing CPR when fire personnel arrived and took over. They brought the victim to an awaiting ambulance on a roadway nearby. But the victim was later pronounced dead on-scene by medics.”





A post on the Facebook page of the doctor’s practice, Acree & Isenhower Family Dentistry, reads, “Dr. Isenhower was a gentle and caring dentist, colleague and employer. His presence in our office will be greatly missed as will his dry sense of humor and his love for the Raiders and fishing!”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His bio on the dental practice’s website says Isenhower was born in Lodi and grew up in Modesto. He was a 1989 Beyer High graduate, then attended Modesto Junior College and CSU Stanislaus before receiving his dental degree from the University of the Pacific’s Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco.

Isenhower married Kimberly Caton in 1994. The couple have four children, Elizabeth, Kathryn, John and William.

We will have more information as it becomes available.