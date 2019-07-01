Nike cancels release of July Fourth sneaker. Kaepernick took offense.

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

A Nike sneaker bearing an early American flag won’t be released for sale on the advice of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The shoe called the Air Max 1 USA was designed by Nike Inc. and intended for release this week as a celebration of the July Fourth holiday. It featured a U.S. flag in the Betsy Ross design, with 13 stars in a circle representing the colonies that broke away from British rule during the American Revolution.

According to the Journal, Kaepernick and other activists told Nike the old version of the American flag is considered offensive because it dates to an era of slavery. Nike has reversed its plan for release of the Air Max 1 USA sneaker. Kaepernick, who grew up in Turlock, is an endorser for Nike products.