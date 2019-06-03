Fire burns G Street bungalow in Modesto again, snarls rush hour traffic

Fire burns bungalow on G Street in Modesto A fire burned an old bungalow that was the scene of an earlier blaze at G and 16th streets in downtown Modesto, California, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire burned an old bungalow that was the scene of an earlier blaze at G and 16th streets in downtown Modesto, California, on Monday, June 3, 2019.

A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a downtown Modesto bungalow that had burned earlier. The response blocked part of G Street as the commute started.

The blaze was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of the heavily traveled, one-way street. The vacant house had burned on a date that was not immediately available.

The new fire was quickly contained, Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter of the Modesto Fire Department said at the scene. Police closed G Street between 14th and 16th streets. A reopening time was not known as of about 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.