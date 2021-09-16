Stanislaus State ranked among best in West at graduating economically disadvantaged

Graduating students cheer during the California State University, Stanislaus, commencement for the College of the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences on Thursday morning, May 23, 2019. jfarrow@modbee.com

In a measure called social mobility, California State University, Stanislaus, is No. 6 among 122 universities in the western states, U.S. News & World Report stated in its latest “Best Colleges” ranking. The high spot reflects the Turlock university’s success in graduating economically disadvantaged students who receive federal Pell Grants.

The media company, which for 37 years has released rankings of best colleges, reports that economically disadvantaged students, including Pell Grant recipients, are less likely to graduate college even when accounting for other characteristics. But some colleges, Stanislaus State among them, are better at advancing social mobility because they accept and graduate a large number of disadvantaged students who are awarded Pell Grants.

Since 2016, Stanislaus State’s acceptance rate has been steadily increasing, with an average of 86.5% of students being admitted during fall 2019 and 2020, according to the university. It further reports that during the academic year of 2019-20, 61% of Stanislaus State students were awarded Pell Grants.

Unlike a student loan, a Pell Grant is federal money that doesn’t need to be paid back. It’s awarded to students who have exceptional financial need, according to Federal Student Aid.

An even greater percentage (78%) of Stanislaus State students receive need-based financial aid, U.S. News reports, emphasizing that most of the university’s students face economic disadvantages. Students awarded Pell Grants typically come from households whose income is less than $50,000 a year, and most Pell recipients have family income below $20,000.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stanislaus State’s most recent graduation rate numbers show that it graduates freshman students within six years at a rate of 60.8% and transfer students who spend four years at the university at a rate of 77.5%.

The university’s president, Ellen Junn, shared in an email with The Bee that she’s pleased with the U.S. News ranking and hopes it encourages students to realize they can do more for themselves, their families and their community if they pursue higher education.

“This ranking recognizes the determination and perseverance of our talented students and the dedicated faculty and staff who inspire and support their success,” she said.

The U.S. News report also puts Stanislaus State at No. 12 in the Top Public School category, No. 14 among best colleges for veterans and No. 30 among regional universities

Andrea Briseño is the equity reporter for The Bee's community-funded Economic Mobility Lab, which features a team of reporters covering economic development, education and equity. The Lab's support comes from Stanislaus State University, E.&J. Gallo Winery, Porges Family Foundation, the James B. McClatchy Foundation and more than 250 community members.



Your contribution helps support the Lab. Donate to the Economic Mobility Lab through the Stanislaus Community Foundation

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER