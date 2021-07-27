California ‘abuses its authority’ with K-12 mask mandate, Modesto school board says

Amanda Stall, right, with sign, and others attend the Modesto City Schools board meeting to advocate for a change in mask policy for the coming school year of in-person learning. Photographed at the Modesto City Schools board meeting in Modesto, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

The trustees of Modesto’s largest school district are asking the state to lift its mask mandate for people inside K-12 school buildings.

Modesto City Schools board members unanimously approved a letter Monday on behalf of “countless teachers, staff, administrators, students, parents, and community members” calling for local authority over COVID-19 safety policies.

“As California starts to get back to a semblance of normalcy, it is inappropriate for the state to issue a blanket mandate of facial coverings on campuses,” the letter reads.

Superintendent Sara Noguchi joined all seven board members in signing the letter. She said it will be sent Tuesday.

The California Department of Public Health issued a mask mandate July 12 that applies to all students and teachers in school buildings statewide, regardless of their vaccination status.

Modesto City will require masks for all students and adults indoors because of the state health department’s rules. Masks will be optional outdoors.

In the letter, board members said California is “abusing its authority” by setting rules for local school districts. They noted that districts like Modesto City already are seeking guidance from county health officials and said the state should give districts the power to create COVID-19 plans “tailored to their regions and local conditions.”

The letter noted that “the situation has changed” regarding the number of people in California who are fully vaccinated.

In Stanislaus County, 58% of people were fully or partially vaccinated as of Monday, according to the county’s dashboard.

Stanislaus mayors asked the state for similar local control early into the pandemic. The mayors sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking he “pursue an aggressive strategy for reopening our county for business. One size does not fit all.”

In public comment, Kimberly Valente thanked the board for sending the letter to the state health department. “It puts me at ease knowing that our district is seeking some autonomy in these matters,” she said.

Valente and other parents urged the school board to not make the letter a formality and to reject the state mask mandate. “I disagree that we’re powerless,” Valente said. “Just because something is a law does not make it right.”

Public school districts do not have legal power to contradict mandates issued by state and local public health officials, Noguchi said at the meeting. She encouraged families to bring concerns to the state health department or their state Assembly member, not local boards that don’t have power to make changes to the state’s rules.

Many parents were confused after the state public health agency backtracked on its initial guidance that schools would have to ban students who refused to wear a mask inside. Public health officials said hours later that school districts would decide how to enforce mask-wearing, but masks themselves are still required.

That means districts will vary on how to discipline students who don’t wear masks, but they can’t forego the requirement entirely.

“That’s where that caveat came into play, and that’s where it can be really confusing,” district Chief Communications Officer Krista Noonan said.

Noonan suggested families visit California’s Safe Schools for All Hub and read the guidance.

Emily Isaacman is the education reporter for The Bee's community-funded Economic Mobility Lab, which features a team of reporters covering equity, economic development and education. The Lab's support comes from Stanislaus State University, E.&J. Gallo Winery, Porges Family Foundation, the James B. McClatchy Foundation and more than 250 community members.



