Coronavirus update, Sept. 8: Stanislaus death rate slows. Hospital cases decline

Reported deaths to COVID-19 slowed over the Labor Day weekend in Stanislaus County, which also saw a drop in hospital cases.

Only five deaths were added in Tuesday’s update by the county Health Services Agency, which included the long weekend. The three previous days last week brought 26 deaths as the delta variant continued to rage.

A total of 1,173 residents have died from the virus since the first was announced in April 2020.

The holiday weekend brought 995 new positive tests, for a total of 69,320. Stanislaus also has 799,536 negative test results and 65,358 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 300 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Tuesday, down from 314 on Friday. The count was in the 30s in mid-July. Tuesday’s total included 58 adults in intensive care, vs. 70 on Friday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.2%, down from 11.2% on Friday and an increase of 1.6% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 12.2%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 74.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people getting vaccines at its public clinics. The schedule through Sept. 12:

Wednesday, Sept. 8, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Wednesday, Sept. 8, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Thursday, Sept. 9, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Thursday, Sept. 9, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Friday, Sept. 10, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Friday, Sept. 10, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Friday, Sept. 10, Modesto: Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Saturday, Sept. 11, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Saturday, Sept. 11, Modesto: Black Family Day & Cultural Festival at Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Black Family Day & Cultural Festival at Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Sunday, Sept. 12, Modesto: Holy Family Catholic Church, 4212 Dale Road, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Best of The Bee newsletter Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto. SIGN UP

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 48,668,051 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 123,172 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.