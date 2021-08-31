1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Stanislaus; short staffing, crowding lead to long ER waits

ICU nurse Rosemary Amaral, left, and fellow nurses at Emanuel Medical Center join 139 nationwide ÔMay DayÕ actions demanding COVID-19 protections for nurses and other health care workers in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, May 1, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Stanislaus County recorded 1,002 cases of coronavirus infection over the weekend, signaling a growing COVID surge expected to put more pressure on local hospitals.

The updates posted on Mondays by the county Health Services Agency usually include new cases from over the weekend. According to the update Monday, hospitals in the county had 283 COVID patients, including 71 in intensive care units. The COVID hospitalizations are up from 278 on Friday and the ICU admissions are the highest mark since the delta variant surge began in July.

Intensive care unit admissions for COVID-19 ranged between 54 and 58 last week. A state dashboard reported 314 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Stanislaus. The state number includes a few other facilities that accept COVID patients from the five regular hospitals.

The state said 13 intensive care beds were available in the county as of Sunday.

The pressure on the hospital system mounts as patients wait for hours in the Emanuel Medical Center emergency department in Turlock.

The busy emergency department is often staffed with only three nurses, when a staff of nine nurses is the norm, said Raechel Bairos, a unionized ED nurse at Emanuel who spoke with The Modesto Bee.

The short staffing has pushed the wait times for patients in the emergency department to four or five hours, she said. It can also make ambulance crews wait longer to hand over a patient to the emergency room.

“We have to make do with what we can,” Bairos said. “It is backing up the whole system.”

A spokesperson for Tenet Healthcare did not have an immediate comment Monday afternoon on the staffing situation at Emanuel.

Bairos attributed the short staffing to nurses being out with COVID illness and employees not willing to put themselves and family members at risk of exposure to coronavirus in the hospital, which she understands. But she also believes the hospital didn’t plan for the next surge, as the problem with short staffing goes back to April or May.

In Stanislaus County and elsewhere, hospitals have struggled to hire additional nurses and maintain staffing during the coronavirus emergency.

The delta surge has been taxing for hospitals in the region, though perhaps not as severely as in December and January.

Statewide, almost 30 percent of ICU beds were in use for COVID patients, according to data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 402 hospitals in California in mid-August.

As of the week of Aug. 19, Memorial Medical Center in Modesto had 37 of 41 intensive care beds filled with patients, leaving 9.76 percent available, according to the HHS data. That was before COVID-19 admissions in the past week. The county Health Services Agency no longer provides daily updates on ICU availability.

Doctors Medical Center had 370 inpatient beds occupied by COVID and non-COVID patients, with 57 patients in ICU beds. The federal site indicated the Modesto hospital has a total of 89 ICU beds, leaving 36 percent available as of Aug. 19. The availability varies from day to day partly based on staffing.

Emanuel Medical Center had 124 inpatient beds occupied as of Aug. 19, with 10 of the 18 ICU beds in use, according to HHS.