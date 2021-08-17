Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 17: Stanislaus reaches 1,108 deaths, 62,520 positive tests

Deaths to COVID-19 rose by two in Stanislaus County to 1,108 residents as of Monday, and the number of hospitalized patients eclipsed 200, the Health Services Agency reported.

The county added 740 positive tests over the weekend, for a total of 62,520 since the pandemic emerged in March 2020. Stanislaus also has 732,060 negative test results and 59,298 people who are presumed recovered.

As of Monday, the five hospitals had 211 patients with confirmed cases, about three times the level in late July. The hospitals topped 300 at the peak of last winter’s surge. There were 39 patients in adult intensive care unit beds, up from 38 on Friday.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate fell to 12.6%, down from 13% from Friday and an increase of 0.9% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 5.7%.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 70.5% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 45.7% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 21 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Best of The Bee newsletter

Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto.

SIGN UP
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,585,588 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 117,902 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

Geographically (not updated this month):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Tuesday morning, there were 4,148,367 confirmed cases in California and 64,694 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 36,891,023 U.S. cases and 622,437 deaths.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service