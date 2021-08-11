Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 11: Hospital cases increase again in Stanislaus County

Hospital cases of COVID-19 shot up again in Stanislaus County on Tuesday.

The county’s five hospitals had 170 patients, compared with 152 on Monday, the Health Services Agency reported. The count had dipped to the 30s in mid-July and exceeded 300 during the worst of the winter surge.

Positive tests rose by 132 to 61,061 as of Tuesday. Stanislaus also has 720,876 negative test results and 58,381 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 11.2%, up from 11% from the day before and an increase of 0.3% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 3.3%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 56.5% of all county residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 15 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,003,535 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 116,429 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically (not updated this week):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Wednesday morning, there were 4,076,632 confirmed cases in California and 64,853 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 36,058,737 U.S. cases and 618,149 deaths.

