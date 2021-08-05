Coronavirus update, Aug. 5: Stanislaus hospital cases rise again. Deaths hold steady

The COVID-19 patient count continued to rise Wednesday in Stanislaus County. It also reported zero deaths for a second straight day.

The county’s five hospitals had 125 patients with confirmed infections, up from 118 on Tuesday, the Health Services Agency reported. The count has risen by about 90 since mid-July but remains well below the 300-plus last winter.

Adults in intensive-care units rose to 34 on Wednesday from 30 a day earlier.

A total of 1,097 residents have died from the virus since the first was announced in April 2020.

Stanislaus added 118 positive tests Wednesday, for a total of 59,874. The county has 711,337 negative test results and 57,545 people who are presumed recovered.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate rose to 10.6%, up from 10.2% a day before and an increase of 1.4% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.6%.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 479,267 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated – making it one of the lowest performers in the state – and 55.4% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 41% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 930 Sixth St., 9 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: Nuts baseball game at John Thurman Field (ticket required), 601 Neece Drive, 6-8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Aug. 6, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Modesto: Central Catholic High School, 200 S. Carpenter Road, 9-11 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Patterson: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,340,695 vaccines as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 114,751 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.3% are female

46.7% male

8.9% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.7% are 45 to 54

11.8% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51% of the positive cases, whites are 29%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.2%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,474 COVID-19-related deaths among 78,119 cases.





Merced County has 485 deaths among 33,321 cases.





Tuolumne County has 73 deaths among 4,731 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 537 cases.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,003,787 confirmed cases in California and 64,620 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,334,422 U.S. cases and 614,804 deaths.