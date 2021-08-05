Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 5: Stanislaus hospital cases rise again. Deaths hold steady

The COVID-19 patient count continued to rise Wednesday in Stanislaus County. It also reported zero deaths for a second straight day.

The county’s five hospitals had 125 patients with confirmed infections, up from 118 on Tuesday, the Health Services Agency reported. The count has risen by about 90 since mid-July but remains well below the 300-plus last winter.

Adults in intensive-care units rose to 34 on Wednesday from 30 a day earlier.

A total of 1,097 residents have died from the virus since the first was announced in April 2020.

Stanislaus added 118 positive tests Wednesday, for a total of 59,874. The county has 711,337 negative test results and 57,545 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate rose to 10.6%, up from 10.2% a day before and an increase of 1.4% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.6%.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 479,267 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated – making it one of the lowest performers in the state – and 55.4% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 41% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,340,695 vaccines as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 114,751 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,003,787 confirmed cases in California and 64,620 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,334,422 U.S. cases and 614,804 deaths.

