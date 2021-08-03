Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 3: Stanislaus deaths reach 1,097. Hospital cases rise again

Stanislaus County announced two more deaths to COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 1,097 residents since the pandemic emerged.

The county Health Services Agency added 410 new cases since Friday, for a total of 59,636 since March 2020. Stanislaus also has 709,093 negative test results and 57,458 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 114 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, up from 106 on Friday. The number had been in the 30s in mid-July. Adults in intensive-care units remained at 25 on Monday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate rose to 9.8%, up from 9.4% a day before and an increase of 1.8% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.8%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 479,267 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated – making it one of the lowest performers in the state – and 55.2% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 41% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

California has administered 45,340,695 vaccines as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 114,751 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

As of Monday evening, there were 4,001,673 confirmed cases in California and 64,578 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,129,562 U.S. cases and 613,670 deaths.

