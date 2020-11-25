From hot nightclub to church-owned cafe, what’s next for downtown Modesto space?

The House Downtown in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

What was once one of Modesto’s hottest nightclubs only to transform into a church-owned coffee shop will now have to wait for its next life to emerge.

Heart & Soul Coffee in downtown Modesto has closed and the 11th Street building is now for sale. Before becoming a cafe the site was home for 15 years to the Fat Cat Music House & Lounge, a nightspot and music venue that hosted the likes of rap superstar Snoop Dogg, metal icon Rob Zombie and rockers Maroon 5.

That venture closed in 2016 and was sold, only to emerge as Heart & Soul Coffee a year later. The cafe and meeting space was owned and operated by The House Modesto church, based on the corner of Coffee Road and Briggsmore Avenue.

The renovations to the two-story, 11,460-square-foot space created an open and airy gathering place with plenty of room for coffee lovers. The site also hosted weekend worship services and events for the church.

But after three years of slinging Joe, the cafe is no more. The Heart & Soul Coffee Facebook page posted on Oct. 28 that the cafe was permanently closed and available for event rentals instead.

The building is now for sale, according to a listing with The Del Real Group. You could own it yourself for a cool $1.8 million. The listing suggests the space would make a “great brewery, restaurant, event center or bar.”

Calls to The House about why the church decided to close the coffee shop weren’t returned. But given the history of the location, it indeed would be a great opportunity for someone to invest in the long-term future of downtown Modesto.

As anyone who has lived in a city of any size can tell you, the fortunes of its downtown area often mirror its broader community as a whole. Having lived in Modesto for more than 20 years, I’ve seen my share of downtown revitalization efforts. The boom times and the bust times.

Someone with vision, and deep pockets, could indeed turn the space into a vibrant new addition to the downtown scene that could be enjoyed by Modestans for decades to come. Get creative folks, and bring your wallet.

Elsewhere around the Business Beat:

Hughson’s Slick Fork BBQ, a favorite among area smoked meat lovers, has found a new permanent home in Modesto for its food trailer.

Over the summer the BBQ joint debuted its new food trailer in Modesto, at the corner of Scenic Drive and Coffee Road. But they had to find a new spot and have now settled on a North Ninth Street location next to Tio’s Auto Sales.

Owner and pitmaster Kevin Bradley opened the brick-and-mortar restaurant in September 2018 at the corner of Santa Fe and Hughson avenues. You’ll be be able to find the mobile trailer in its new location from 11:30 a.m. to sell out Monday to Thursday. Bradley has added a brisket burger and French fries to the trailer’s menu, as well as all of the smoked meats and sides available from their homebase Hughson restaurant. Hours may vary this week with the holiday, so best to call ahead.

Find the the Slick Fork BBQ trailer at 102 N 9th St. in Modesto. Call in orders to 209-542-0952 or visit slickforkbbq.com.