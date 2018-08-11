Bye burritos, and homeless, as Modesto’s old Chevy’s building is sold, sees new life

The old Chevy’s building that had become an eyesore and transient magnet since the restaurant closed almost two years ago has been sold and will see new life.
The north Modesto site, at the corner of Standiford Avenue and Carver Road, has been purchased by a dental group based out of Stockton. The plan is to renovate the 5,620-square-foot structure into a state-of-the-art dental and orthodontics office owned by Cheema Dental Corporation.
Since shutting its doors Christmas Eve 2016, the boarded-up building has drawn squatters and vandals. Modesto fire and emergency personal have responded to multiple calls at the site. In May, The Bee reported there have been at least five fire calls; four other calls, such as securing utilities and the building; and seven medical calls at the site since it became vacant.
The troubles included some disgusting revelations, including the fact that the former restaurant’s walk-in freezer was being used as a toilet by the homeless and other trespassers. Northgate Commercial Real Estate, which listed the property, estimated the previous owner was spending an average of $200 a day to secure the building and bring it to city code before the sale.
The building sold in June for $915,000, according to public records. Representatives from the dental group, which was founded and run by Dr. Jasbir Cheema, said they plan to renovate the existing building. The dental group has nine existing practices up and down the valley, Bay Area and Central Coast. Modesto will be its 10th location and, once open, will offer general dentistry, orthodontics, implants and restoration as well as oral surgery for Medicare patients.
While there is no official ETA yet for the Modesto opening, they hope start renovation work within about a month and then be up and running within a year.
And, best news of all, dental offices don’t need walk-in freezers.
Speaking of new life, other sites around the region have developments brewing as well. A new veterinary office is moving into the site that was the longtime home of the now defunct Hischier Nursery, just down the road from the former Chevy’s on Standiford Avenue, between Tully and Carver roads. The local nursery had been in business for 62 years before it closed in 2008. More recently, it had been a Furniture For Less store, which appears to have closed sometime last year. A new 8,316-square-foot veterinary hospital will replace the former nursery.
And finally, some callers and emailers have asked what is happening at the corner of Briggsmore and Orangeburg avenues. The city has torn down the old, vacant auto shop on the site at 2080 Briggsmore Ave. The location has been slated to become a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen for the past two years now.
While there’s no word on progress on a Popeye’s just yet, the building was razed after it had become a public safety problem, according to city officials. Homeless were squatting at the site, so the City’s Neighborhood Preservation Unit requested that the building be demolished.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
