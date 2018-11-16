Baby, it’s ice outside. Modesto skating rink and others opening for the season

The air outside might be frightful, but the ice is still delightful across the Central Valley.
Modesto on Ice opens for its fourth season Saturday. It joins Turlock’s Fields of Ice, which opened Friday, to start ice skating season in the valley. Both covered outdoor rinks will be open for the next nine weeks, through Jan. 21.
Farther afield, Dell’Osso Family Farm in Lathrop has a shorter season for its ice rink, from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5. The Long Barn Lodge Ice Skating Arena opens Saturday and runs through March 10, 2019.
The downtown Modesto rink, at the corner of 11th and K streets, celebrated its new season with a preview night Thursday. Last year, the rink saw more than 32,000 people stop by to enjoy the ice.
“People tell us all the time, ‘We’re waiting for Modesto on Ice to open. It’s part of our holiday memories,’” said co-owner Andrea Murray, who runs the rink with her husband, Jerome.
Besides having open ice sessions daily, skating lessons and ice hockey times, the rink can be booked for birthday parties and private events. This year, Murray said, a number of special public events have been added to the schedule.
They include a series of “Kids Skate Free” nights, which will be scattered throughout the season. The first 80 children to come in with a paid adult will receive a complimentary skate session during each date.
On Thanksgiving morning, the rink will be open for two broomball sessions. The winter sport is a combination of hockey and soccer, and played on flat shoes instead of ice skates. Andrea Murray said the game is a nice introduction to the ice for people who might be worried about balancing on a thin blade.
Also for the first time, the rink will have a special Las Posadas celebration. Slated for Dec. 17, the traditional Latino nativity procession will include music, Mexican treats and more.
Finally on Jan. 10, the Modesto rink will host its first-ever “Sip ‘n Skate” night. The over-age-21-only event includes drink tickets in the price of admission and live music.
Modesto on Ice, at 1131 11th St., opens to the public 10 a.m. Saturday. The downtown rink is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. most Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. most Sundays. Tickets, which includes skate rentals, are $12 for children up to age 12 and $15 for those ages 13 and over.
Turlock’s Fields of Ice, at 716 N. Daubenberger Road on R.A.M. Farms, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets, which include skate rentals, are $10 Monday to Thursday and $12 Friday to Sunday for children ages 3 to 12, and $12 Monday to Thursday and $14 Friday to Sunday for ages 13 and up.
For more information on Modesto on Ice, call 209-300-3693 or visit www.modestoonice.com . Turlock’s Fields of Ice is at 209-668-2425 or www.turlockfieldsofice.com.
Comments