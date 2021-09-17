Biden picks CEO of Modesto-based almond group for key post involving global trade

President Joe Biden has nominated Elaine Trevino, leader of the Modesto-based Almond Alliance of California, to a key foreign trade position.

She will be chief agriculture negotiator for Trade Representative Katherine Tai if the U.S. Senate confirms her. Trevino said by email Tuesday that she could not comment while the confirmation process is under way.

The pick drew praise from leaders hoping to boost sales of American farm products around the world. Among them is Denair-area grower Mike Curry, chairman of the Almond Alliance board.

“We are thrilled to see Elaine nominated for this position,” he said in a news release, “and know that her experience with us at the Almond Alliance will carry over into her new role – working for farmers and ranchers, their families and the workers and businesses in the rural communities where we live.”

Trevino, a Latina from Fresno, would be the first person of color to serve in this post. She would work under Assistant Trade Representative Julie Callahan on tariff, food safety and other agricultural issues.

“Elaine Trevino understands the importance of America’s farmers and farming communities to the vitality of our economy,” Tai said in a news release. “Her experience will help the Biden-Harris Administration craft durable trade policy that creates broad-based prosperity.”

The nation exported about $145.7 billion in farm products in 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported. Soybeans led the way at $25.7 billion, followed by $9.2 billion worth of corn. Tree nuts were third at $8.4 billion, the vast majority of them almonds, walnuts and pistachios from California.

China was the top export market in 2020, followed by Canada, Mexico, Japan, the European Union and South Korea.

California’s major exports, besides nuts, include dairy products, wine, rice, table grapes and canned tomatoes.

Trevino has been president and CEO of the Almond Alliance since 2018. She was president of California Strategic Solutions, a consulting firm based in Sacramento, from 2004 to 2018.

From 2001 to 2004, Trevino was a deputy secretary of food and agriculture for governors Gray Davis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UC Berkeley. She also has worked for Wells Fargo Bank and two economic development corporations.

“She brings a real-life understanding of California farm communities and served in key leadership positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations,” said Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation.

The nominee also has support from Blue Diamond Growers, which processes almonds in Sacramento, Salida and Turlock.

“Her skilled advocacy and expertise also benefited all California specialty crops, producing two-thirds of the nation’s fresh fruit and vegetables,” president and CEO Mark Jansen said.

