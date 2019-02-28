Power shut off in darkness at closed Budgetel motel on McHenry, where residents remain

The power is off at the Budgetel Inn & Suites, where residents have been staying since the 99-room McHenry Avenue motel abruptly closed Jan. 26.

A Modesto Irrigation District crew shut off the electricity around 4 a.m., said Amber DeLeon, who stays with her aunt in one of the rooms. She said a number of residents went outside to see what was happening as the MID crew arrived, leading the workers to call police to the scene. About 15 rooms still had been occupied as of Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched on a report that some residents were creating a verbal disturbance, police Lt. T.J. Moffett confirmed, but they no longer were gathered outside upon officers’ arrival and no contact with them was made.

DeLeon said the MID crew pried boards from the motel’s electrical closet and worked in there, but also worked on the power pole between Budgetel and Denny’s. Whatever they did knocked the 24-hour diner into darkness for about 20 minutes, she said. A Denny’s employee confirmed the power went out but could not provide a time estimate.

Her aunt is on an oxygen machine, DeLeon said, so the loss of power will force her to find a new place to stay. But DeLeon herself said she will remain at Budgetel on a California Rural Legal Assistance lawyer’s advice.

CRLA is working with residents to bring a class-action lawsuit against the motel for taking payment and then shutting down when lodging and services still were owed, DeLeon said. “They tell us not to leave due to the fact that if we leave here, we can’t get no class actions going,” she said. “Because they (Budgetel) stole everybody’s money and then went and filed bankrupt and then told everybody the next day they had to get out.”

Several other residents said Thursday morning that they also intend to stay put and face eviction in hopes the class action proceeds. Maya Franklin said the loss of power means she pretty quickly will have to move with her stroke-disabled husband. He often falls out of bed during the night, and it was hard enough to help him when she could turn on the lights. “I can’t do it without lights,” she said.

Her son probably will stay at Budgetel as the family’s representative in any legal proceedings, Franklin said.

People at the nonoperational Budgetel Inns & Suites in Modesto, Calif. are pictured Friday February 1, 2019 one week after owners filed for bankruptcy. Though tenants were given a few hours to vacate the property last week, some have chosen to stay.

The MID crew told residents the power was being shut off for nonpayment, DeLeon said. MID spokeswoman Melissa Williams told The Bee on Thursday morning that she could not comment on the specific account because the utility protects customer privacy.

Last week, MID issued a statement to The Bee about bankruptcy cases: “In general, we have an obligation to serve and we don’t just disconnect a customer due to bankruptcy. In bankruptcy cases, we bill the customer for two separate periods — one prior to the bankruptcy and one after their filing. We do our best to collect on both periods. The court tries to maximize the value of the estate for the benefit of all creditors. Utility providers are typically at the top of the list of creditors to be paid.”