Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/25/19)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board of Trustees meeting
When: Monday, 2 p.m.
Where: YCCD office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Info: The YCCD Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting in the district board room. It will open with a closed session at 2 p.m., with the open session to begin at 4. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Modesto Junior College Career and Technical Education open house
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: MJC Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free open house. Explore career-building programs, experience hands-on activities, gain skills and network with industries. For a list of MJC’s CTE programs, visit www.mjc.edu/now. For more information, contact Dejeune Shelton at 209-575-7798 or email sheltond@mjc.edu.
What: Superhero 10K/5K Fun Run
When: Sunday, March 3, 7:30 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: The Center for Human Services and the Dusty Bottoms Trail Runners invite the community to the fourth annual Superhero 5K/10K Fun Run. All procceds go to fund youth shelters. Registration: $25 for 5K; $30 for 10K and free to youth 10 years and younger (with adult registration); teams of eight or more adults receive a $5 discount. T-shirts and race bibs for registered runners only. For more information, call 209-526-1476 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/event/super-hero-fun-run-2019.
What: AFP lunch and learn program
When: Thursday, March 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers, 821 L Street
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Guest speaker Marian Kaanon, CEO of the Stanislaus Community Foundation, will present “Stanislaus County Nonprofit Survey Results.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, March. 5, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: Citizens Bond Oversight Committee
When: Deadline: Friday, March 8
Where: Modesto City Schools, 426 Locust St.
Info: Per Proposition 39, Modesto City Schools must appoint a Citizens Bond Oversight Committee to oversee the expenditure of funds and provide annual performance and financial audits of bond funds and bond projects. The committee must have at least seven members who serve up to two terms of two years each. Interested community members who reside within the Modesto City Elementary School District boundary are encouraged to apply. For more information and an application visit mcs4kids.com/district/news/announcements/2144.
What: Great Valley Museum fundraiser
When: Saturday, March 9, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum at Modesto Junior College invites the community to its first Casino and Game Night fundraiser in the Science Community Center. Each admission receives one drink ticket, one opportunity drawing ticket and a selection of hors d’oeuvres. Attendees are able to purchase playing chips to use at the blackjack tables in order to increase their chances in the various opportunity drawings. Tickets are $40 and purchasers must be 21 or older. To purchase tickets, donate a silent auction item or obtain sponsorship information, contact the museum at 209-575-6196 or visit www.mjc.edu/gvm.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Miss Calaveras Pageant
When: Deadline: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Where: Mail Applications to P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA 95222
Info: Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee announces applications are now being accepted for the Miss Calaveras Pageant. There is no cost to enter, sponsorships available and open to young women 16-23. For more information and pageant rules, visit www.frogtown.org/miss-calaveras-scholarship-pageant or call 209-736-2561.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board special meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting that begins in open session at 5 p.m. with the approval of new board member, then adjourns to closed session and reopens in regular session. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
TURLOCK
What: Jazz Trumpet Concert
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts welcomes Stanislaus State senior jazz studies student, trumpeter Joey Archie. Originally from Sacramento, Archie developed a well-rounded background as well as becoming an inspirational musician both as a trumpeter and as a composer. Tickets, available at the door, $10 general, $5 students and Carnegie members. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments