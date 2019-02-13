Flood warnings in effect; La Grange Road closed due to cracks in bridge

A flood warning is in effect throughout the Valley, including Stanislaus County, until Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service warns of the potential for creeks and streams in urban areas to flood.
Water levels are high in a creek that passes under La Grange Road in Merced County and the bridge there is starting to erode.
As a result, a 10-mile stretch of the road between Highway 132 in Stanislaus County and Highway 59 in Merced County is closed, except to local traffic.
A Merced County spokeswoman said some of the dirt has washed away from the substructure of the bridge, causing cracking the bridge’s asphalt. Repairs were made to the same bridge last year.
There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.
The rain that started Tuesday night is predicted to strengthen Thursday and last through the weekend.
As of noon Wednesday nearly two tenths of an inch had fallen in Modesto, according to the Modesto Irrigation District, and was expected to reach as much as an inch by Thursday.
Seasonal rain totals reached 7.29 inches in Modesto on Tuesday.
Wind speeds should pick up Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 55 mph on Thursday. There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Thursday.
The wet weather is expected to continue through Sunday.
Modesto could get another half an inch to an inch Thursday night through Sunday night.
During that same time three to five feet of snow is predicted to fall in the Sierra with snow levels possibly dropping to 1,000 feet on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunny skies should return Monday.
The Merced Sun Star contributed to this report.
