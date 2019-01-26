News

Turlock officials to interview candidates to fill council seat

By Kevin Valine

January 26, 2019 03:22 PM

Amy Bublak speaks to resident before being sworn-in as the first female mayor at the Turlock City Council meeting in Turlock, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
The Turlock City Council will interview the seven candidates Monday who hope to fill the council District 4 vacancy, which opened up after Councilwoman Amy Bublak was elected mayor in November.

The schedule for the interviews and the candidates are:

8:45 a.m. for Myrna Wachs

9:25 a.m. for Fredrick Isaac

10:05 a.m. for Samuel Sharpe

10:45 a.m. for Donald Babadalir

11:50 a.m. for Harleen Wahid

12:30 p.m. for Pamela Franco

1:10 p.m. for Rebecca Arellano

A report for Monday’s meeting states the council could make an appointment at a special Feb. 1 council meeting. The council will not make an appointment Monday.

The council decided on Dec. 11 to fill the approximately two years remaining on Bublak’s council term by appointment and set Jan. 7 as the deadline for candidates to apply. District 4 covers northwest Turlock. Eight candidates applied but one, Stephanie Biddle, later withdrew.

Bublak defeated Mayor Gary Soiseth in the Nov. 6 election. They were among the four candidates running for mayor. The special council meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. in the Yosemite Room at City Hall, 156 S. Broadway.

