Muralist gives Modesto church house a colorful new coat

By Marijke Rowland

January 13, 2019 11:19 AM

Graffiti artist Cameron Moberg paints a mural on the exterior of “youth house” at the Modesto Free Will Baptist Church on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Moberg, know by his tag Camer1, has used a anonymous donation to remodel the exterior of the building including his mural work.
San Francisco graffiti artist Cameron Moberg, who goes by the artist tag Camer1, painted the exterior of the “youth house” at Free Will Baptist Church on East Orangeburg Avenue in central Modesto on Saturday. His website says his work “often has a theme of life, nature, positivity and spirituality.” The mural project was funded by an anonymous donor. Youth from the church helped Moberg with the project.

