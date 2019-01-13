Muralist gives Modesto church house a colorful new coat

San Francisco graffiti artist Cameron Moberg, who goes by the artist tag Camer1, painted the exterior of the “youth house” at Free Will Baptist Church on East Orangeburg Avenue in central Modesto on Saturday. His website says his work “often has a theme of life, nature, positivity and spirituality.” The mural project was funded by an anonymous donor. Youth from the church helped Moberg with the project.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments