Muralist gives Modesto church house a colorful new coat

Graffiti artist Cameron Moberg paints a mural on the exterior of “youth house” at the Modesto Free Will Baptist Church on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Moberg, know by his tag Camer1, has used a anonymous donation to remodel the exterior of the building including his mural work. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com