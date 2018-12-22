News

When will your garbage be picked up in Modesto during Christmas week?

By Marijke Rowland

December 22, 2018 03:13 PM

JOAN BARNETT LEE/jlee@modbee.com A Gilton Solid Waste Management truck picks up garbage (01-15-13) on Dorset Lane near Pridmore Avenue in Modesto, Ca.
If your stockings are hung by the chimney with care, that means you probably have a lot of leftover packaging and other holiday detritus to get rid of in your house.

But the City of Modesto wants to remind residents that their garbage pickup will be delayed because of Christmas. The day is one of four the city’s garbage collection services take off, including New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Fourth of July.

For residents whose regular trash pickup is slated for Tuesday, Christmas, it will be delayed until Wednesday. Then all other customers will be delayed by one day during the week. Those with Wednesday service will have pickup on Thursday, Thursday service will have pickup on Friday, and Friday service will have pickup on Saturday.

Modesto contracts with Gilton Solid Waste Management and Bertolotti Disposal Service for its garbage and recycling collection services.

Throughout the month of December, the city’s green waste crews will be around town collecting leaves, but not other green waste.

To have your leaves collected properly, the city recommends the following steps:

Use your green can for organic waste, including leaves, as much as possible.

Only place leaves on the street, no leaves will be collected from alleys.

Make sure your leaf piles are 18 inches away from the curb to allow water to pass through to the storm drains

Do not place leaves near or over storm drains.

Once crews have collected the leaves, do not place more leaves along the curb until after the street sweepers have also passed through your neighborhood.

The city also notes that there is no set schedule for leaf pickup, but crews are working seven days a week this month. Curbside green waste collection will recommence in January.

For more information about the city’s leaf removal program, call the Green Waste Division at 209-577-5463 or visit the web site www.modestogov.com/366/Leaf-Collection.

Marijke Rowland

Marijke Rowland writes about new business, restaurant and retail developments. She has been with The Modesto Bee since 1997 covering a variety of topics including arts and entertainment. Her Business Beat column runs midweek and Sundays. And it’s pronounced Mar-eye-ke.

