Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills at the Modesto Bridge Center. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Volunteer Opportunities
When: Dec. 1 and 8
Where: Downtown Modesto
Info: The City of Modesto needs the communities help with the Holiday Lights Parade and Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk. Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, Saturday, Dec. 1, volunteer jobs include manning barricades, parade float staging, course monitoring and more. Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, Dec. 8, jobs include: manning barricades, course monitoring, registration and more. To register online for this year’s Celebration of Lights downtown Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run visit www.modestogov.com/FormCenter. For more information contact Stephanie Smith at 209-577-5450 or email ssmith@modestogov.com.
What: Healthy Aging Association Volunteers Needed
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 24, 2019
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach an eight-week course that meets once a week for 2 hours. Coaches are asked to commit to teaching two classes in their first year. If you are interested in learning more about the A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls and attending the upcoming volunteer coaches training call the Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
COLUMBIA
What: AAUW Home Tour
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.
Info: The American Association of University Women invites the public to tour four local homes, including Norton Family Ranch on Old Wards Ferry. Visitors also can enjoy teas, browse a boutique and more. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop, Joan's Boutique and Sonora Lumber. All proceeds go to scholarships for Mother Lode women and girls. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
OAKDALE
What: Annual Festival of Trees
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m.
Where: Corner of E. F Street and S. Yosemite Ave.
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club and the City of Oakdale are co-hosting the annual Festival of Trees event at Wood Park. The lighting ceremony will include 28 brightly decorated artificial trees, each sponsored by local businesses and/or individuals. For more information and the location of the meeting contact Bob Taylor at 209-848-8746 and leave a voice or text message with your personal contact information. or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
TURLOCK
What: Lecture by photographer Roman Loranc
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents photographer Roman Loranc. He will discuss his new book, “Traces: The Photographs of Roman Loranc,” a collection of photographs centering around the wetlands and reeds. Bob Reade will share insights into publishing the book. The talk will be followed by a book signing. For more information contact the center at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
What: Pumpkin Pie Contest
When: Monday, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Dubyak Family Chiropractic, 3008 Geer Road
Info: Dubyak Family Chiropractic will host its 24th annual Pumpkin Pie Contest. Bakers can drop off pies on Nov. 19 between 2 and 6 p.m. First prize is $100; second is $50. All pies donated to the United Samaritan Foundation’s Daily Bread Program. The pies will be served as dessert at the foundation’s Thanksgiving meal for the needy. If you cannot bake, you are welcome to drop off store bought pies, cut green beans, dinner rolls and more. For more information call 209-668-1944.
