News

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (10/08/18)

Bee Staff Reports

October 07, 2018 10:44 AM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

AGUILAR, Gabriela and MACIAS-DIAZ, Juan C.

SANCHEZ, Anthony R. M. and PETEL, Natalia Angela A. R.

MENDONCA, Jessica F. and BROWN, JR., Michael E.

WILDE, Shannon M. and CLARDY, Dion D.

DEPEW, JR., Howard H. and COX, Joy N.

MENDES, Benjamin J. and BLANCHARD, Nicole D.

MARTINEZ-VIVEROS, Mayra and CALDERON-TAPIA, Rafael

THERRIEN, Alyssa J. and ROBERTS, Matthew C.

GUZMAN, Brenda R. and FARRIER, Bradley W.

MALDONADO, Lisa Marie and ADAME, JR., Rogelio

ESTRADA, Omar U. and TORRES-BARAJAS, Jessica E.

TEHADA, Zachary A. and BUTLER, Shawna L.

SINGHAS, Millard N. and PANAMENO-JIMENEZ, Josselin G.

ELIZALDE, Alejandro and MERCADO-DELGADO, Maria G.

RODRIGUEZ, Blanca G. and THIELE, Caleb T.

GUTIERREZ-JIMENEZ, Osiel G. and VALDOVINOS-VILLA, Marisol A.

DELGADO, Diana and RODRIGUEZ-RAMIREZ, Luis A.

PERO, Dawn Marie and DUCEY, Scott

BERRYHILL, Ashley Nicole and ROORDA, Robert D.

EYZAGUIRRE, Ilana Sara and FANTOZZI, Michael D.

MURRAY, Jonisha L. and BELL, Jeramie D.

GUERRA, Kristina G. and LE, John Tuan V.

CHAVEZ-ARIAS, Edwin D. and RAMIREZ-BAEZ, Lorena

BAINS, Dana and BUFFO, John Everett

BROWN, Michael R. and GARCIA, Ofelia

MORENO-MAGANA, Danelia and JAIMES-SOTO, Juan L.

LOPEZ, Eric D. and RAVELERO, Eunice

PANTOJA-GODINEZ, Juan and VILLA-MENDOZA, Mileidy

MOEN, Merileigh R. and SHAMBURGER, James R.

MARGARITE, Nicholas R. and CARDOSO, Roger L.

TRUITT, Eriq K. and ZARAGOZA-REYES, Wendy

HOLLOWAY, Melanie P. and GARCIA, Abram

MORALES, Marcia M. and HERNANDEZ, Alan

PROCK, Jonathon C. and SULLIVAN, Sarah T.

HOWARD, Joshua M. and HUNTER, Haley L.

HOLLINGSWORTH, Larry E. and TRUESDALE, Mary A.

PARSONS, Michelle Lin and SHELTON, James A.

WAGONER, Khiley Jade and SKIDGEL, JR., Danny L.

COSTA, David M. and ROCHA, Tiffany Marie Faye

HU, Kouzhen and HELANDER, Richard A.

RULE, Kendra D. and DAY, Dylan M.

PALACIOS, Elizabeth and REYES, Jorge S.

OCHOA, Angelica and HEINS, Zachary J.

BROWN, Daniel and BLAUVELT, Carolyn Ann

DEVITO, James N. and GARCIA, Erica Victoria S.

YEPEZ-HERNANDEZ, Edgardo and BRAMBILA, Yvette S.

PERETZ, Netanel A. and AULAKH, Kajol K.

LINDBERG, Alexandra E. and PHILLIPS, Michael J.

VELASCO, Maria Isabel and GONZALEZ-SANTIAGO, Jose C.

SEEKFORD, Avery D. and HENDERSON-PARNELL, Carlie A.

DE PAZ ESCOBAR, Guillermo N. and MORENO-JACOBO, Fatima E.

KHOURY, William U. and OVERBEY, Alexandra Kacey

KRAUSE, Timothy P. and BLISS, Danielle C.

GOES, Lydia Helena A. and PINON, Aaron M.

LYBOLT, Katie Delle and JOHNSON, Brian A.

ZIMMER, JR., Lyle H. and AITON, Sarah D.

ARREOLA-RAMIREZ, Armando and JIMENEZ-ZARATE, Eva

BACA, Matthew B. and CARRILLO, Cristina R.

WNETRZAK, Robert E. and SIMS, Chloe C.

LAWSON, Troy M. and BUTTON, Alyssa B.

BURLESON, JR., John D. and LAMEE, Sarah Marie

COENEN, Sadie C. and VASQUEZ, JR., Hector A.

MEYERS, Zachary M. and PRUM, Soran

BUGGS, Anthony J. and DANIEL, Carolee D.

MARQUEZ, Ricardo and FARIAS-MENDOZA, Blanca R.

CALDERON-GOMEZ, Eustolio and MARTINEZ, Alejandra

MARTINEZ, Christian and MEZA-RESENDIZ, Karina

ROSAS, Andrea Rene and GARCIA, Ryan A.

