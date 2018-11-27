Festive entertainment from regional companies, along with a touch of culture

A handful of regional performance companies offer up a chance to get festive over the next week and beyond with plays and musical programs.
They’re just some of the holiday happenings going on now through Christmas at the region’s venues. Here’s a look at four of the upcoming programs:
▪ Sierra Repertory Theatre presents “Holiday Jukebox,” a variety show written for SRT and the community. The musical promises plenty of holiday schmaltz, hearkening to a time when families crowded on couches to watch TV Christmas specials featuring singing stars performing songs and skits.
“HOLIDAY JUKEBOX” — Nov. 30-Dec. 23, 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org.
▪ The Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops program returns to the Gallo Center with Ryan Murray conducting the MSO Chorus and MSO Youth Chorus. Guest vocalist Ben Crawford joins the symphony from Broadway where he is currently playing the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera.” The program features favorite Christmas classics, carols and medleys.
HOLIDAY POPS — Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m Saturday. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto.. $39-$71. www.galloarts.org.
▪ The newly renamed Opera Modesto (previously Townsend Opera) presents a “Home is Where the Art Is” concert, with music ranging from Bach, Verdi and Puccini to musical theater. The program features Roy Stevens, baritone, and Annalisa Winberg, soprano, who have taken over leading Modesto’s professional opera company. They will be joined by vocalist Carolina Stevens.
“HOME IS WHERE THE ART IS” — Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Mistlin Art Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. $20-$50. https://townsendopera.com.
▪ The Assyrian Arts Institute, a new charitable organization to protect and preserve the ancient arts and traditions of the Assyrians, invites the community to a unique vocal concert. Nine classically trained vocalists from different parts of the world will perform Christmas carols to songs in the Aramaic language.
ASSYRIAN WOMEN’S VOCAL CONCERT — 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 5-6:30 p.m. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway $50. www.assyrianartsinstitute.org
▪ “Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol” is a play by Ken Ludwig presented this season by the Gallo Center Repertory Company. This adaptation of the Charles Dicken’s classic “A Christmas Carol” finds Tim hatching a plan with the help of his friends and market sellers to trick Scrooge into giving his father Christmas day off. Santa Claus will be in the lobby for treats and pictures before the Sunday matinee. The cast includes Trey Augustus, Shelby Baker, Doyle West, Dan Ogden, Lara Dirks, and Sean Patten.
“TINY TIM’S CHRISTMAS CAROL” — Dec. 7, 7:30pm.; Dec. 8-9, 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.galloarts.org.
