Grant gives booster shot to training of nurses, other caregivers at Stan State, MJC

A $900,000 grant will bolster training of nurses and other caregivers in Stanislaus County.
The Stanislaus Health Careers Fund is providing scholarships and other help for students at Modesto Junior College and California State University, Stanislaus. It aims to cut into the shortage of caregivers in the region.
The grant has three parts:
- $300,000 to Stan State to help current nurses upgrade their associate degrees to bachelor’s. This portion also will pay for a staff member who will build connections with high schools, community colleges and employers.
- $100,000 in scholarships for a summer program where MJC nursing students work toward their bachelor’s at Stan State.
- $500,000 in scholarships for high school students who plan to seek health-care degrees at the university.
The fund was established by the DBB Foundation, the successor to the Delta Blood Bank after its 2013 sale to the American Red Cross. It is one of many funds administered by the Stanislaus Community Foundation.
“In order to meet the healthcare provider shortage, we must grow the workforce from within,” said Marian Kaanon, CEO of Stanislaus Community Foundation. “The Stanislaus Health Careers Fund provides critical support to local students at important milestones in their academic path from high school throughout college, and ultimately connects them to post-secondary job opportunities in the region.”
Said Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn: “The demand for registered nurses in the San Joaquin Valley is projected to grow by more than 35 percent by 2030, resulting in a shortfall of somewhere between 6,000 and 10,000 nurses.”
Citizen of the Year
Oakdale’s Dick Hagerty was named American Legion Post 74 Citizen of the Year for 2017.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Hagerty has lived Stanislaus County for 51 years and has been involved in a number of charities and community service efforts. He either founded or was active in a number of businesses, including real estate development.
He’s been a dedicated volunteer at the Salvation Army for more than 40 years, and has served in many capacities, including a place on the organization’s national board.
Past recipients of the award include Marie Gallo, Carol Whiteside, Ron Emerzian, John and June Rogers, Jeremiah Williams and Lynn Dickerson.
The honor was first awarded in 1949.
A ceremony will be held Monday, Aug. 13, at the Stanislaus Veterans Services office at 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19, in Modesto. A reception begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. Dickerson will be Master of Ceremonies.
Tickets can be purchased at the door at $15 for general public and $10 for Legionnaires.
Save Mart shoppers aid sick kids
Shoppers at Save Mart stores can donate a few bucks to Valley Children’s Healthcare through July 31.
The Modesto-based chain is conducting the annual campaign at 44 stores.
Customers can get coupons at checkout and scan them to donate $2, $3 or $5. Valley Children’s, founded in 1952, has a main hospital near Madera and several other health care sites in the Valley.
It is building a new Specialty Care Center on Pelandale Avenue in Modesto.
The stores taking the donations include four in Modesto, two in Turlock, two in Sonora and one each in Ceres, Oakdale, Riverbank, Patterson, Ripon, Atwater, Merced and Los Banos.
And finally ...
Amy Olguin, a social studies teacher at Dutcher Middle School in Turlock, will take part in the C-SPAN Educators’ Conference in Washington, D.C.
She and 27 other middle school teachers were chosen for the event, happening Monday and Tuesday, July 23 and 24.
They will explore teaching resources provided by the public-affairs cable network, including more than 240,000 hours of searchable video content.
