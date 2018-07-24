Willie Nelson takes his music to Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys.
Willie and 'Beauty' and the joys. Top entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

By Pat Clark

July 24, 2018 04:12 PM

Willie Nelson

Country music icon Willie Nelson pulls into Ironstone Vineyards on Saturday for a concert at the outdoor amphitheater there, bringing along his musical family. The show also features bluegrass-country singer and musician Alison Krauss.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $58-$420

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

From left to right- David Torres (Lumiere), Leah Mello (Belle) and Daniel Vermeulen (Cogsworth) are pictured Tuesday July 10, 2018 as they prepare for the production Beauty & The Beast at Gallo Center For The Arts in Modesto, Calif. Beauty & The Beast is the YES Company’s 27th summer production.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”

“A tale as old as time” takes over the Gallo Center as YES Company stages “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” about Belle, a young woman in an old French provincial town, and the Beast, actually a young prince who is trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. July 20-29

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $14-$45

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Foreigner

Classic rock band Foreigner heads to the Ironstone Vineyards on Sunday, taking its hits like “Cold as Ice” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” to the outdoor amphitheater. The bill also features Jason Bonham and Queensryche.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, Murphys

TICKETS: $55-$400

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Twentieth Century Fox

“Rocky Horror”

The State Theatre screens the cult cinema classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday night. Along for the fun will be the Barely Legal shadow casters, adding to zany show action.

WHEN: 11 p.m. Saturday, July 28

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $12

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Art & Wine Festival

The annual Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival returns this weekend, an annual street fair that features craft and graphic artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Comedy Industries, Coyote Hill and the BluesBox Bayou Band.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29

WHERE: Downtown Twain Harte

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.fireonthemountain.com

History’s Mysteries

Columbia State Historic Park goes back in history for a mystery this weekend. Park staff and costumed volunteers perform a live reenactment as participants solve an actual crime that occurred in Columbia in the 1850s. Search for clues, interview witnesses and solve the mystery. Reservations recommended.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28

WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park

ADMISSION: $5 adults, $1 children

ONLINE: www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com

