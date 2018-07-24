Willie and 'Beauty' and the joys. Top entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Willie Nelson
Country music icon Willie Nelson pulls into Ironstone Vineyards on Saturday for a concert at the outdoor amphitheater there, bringing along his musical family. The show also features bluegrass-country singer and musician Alison Krauss.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $58-$420
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
“A tale as old as time” takes over the Gallo Center as YES Company stages “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” about Belle, a young woman in an old French provincial town, and the Beast, actually a young prince who is trapped under the spell of an enchantress.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. July 20-29
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $14-$45
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Foreigner
Classic rock band Foreigner heads to the Ironstone Vineyards on Sunday, taking its hits like “Cold as Ice” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” to the outdoor amphitheater. The bill also features Jason Bonham and Queensryche.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29
“Rocky Horror”
The State Theatre screens the cult cinema classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday night. Along for the fun will be the Barely Legal shadow casters, adding to zany show action.
WHEN: 11 p.m. Saturday, July 28
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Art & Wine Festival
The annual Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival returns this weekend, an annual street fair that features craft and graphic artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Comedy Industries, Coyote Hill and the BluesBox Bayou Band.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29
WHERE: Downtown Twain Harte
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.fireonthemountain.com
History’s Mysteries
Columbia State Historic Park goes back in history for a mystery this weekend. Park staff and costumed volunteers perform a live reenactment as participants solve an actual crime that occurred in Columbia in the 1850s. Search for clues, interview witnesses and solve the mystery. Reservations recommended.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28
WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park
ADMISSION: $5 adults, $1 children
ONLINE: www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com
