‘Smashing’ comedian Gallagher coming to Turlock on farewell tour

Gallagher will play the Turlock Community Theatre. doswald@idahostatesman.com

A farewell tour for comedian Gallagher is coming to the Turlock Community Theatre.

Calling it his Last Smash Farewell Tour, the comedian who made himself famous for smashing watermelons with a giant mallet plays the Turlock venue Saturday, Nov. 9.

Gaining fame in the 1980s, he last played at the Turlock theater in 2010. His penchant for smashing things with his huge “Sledge-O-Matic” mallet comes with him. The Turlock theater warns ticket holders of a “splash zone” closest to the stage.

“Don’t be afraid to show up pre-Gallagherized, wearing raincoats or plastic, goggles or sunglasses; the brave and lucky will score seats in the Sledge Zone or Death Rows,” according to the Turlock Community Theatre website.

The theater also notes that patrons sitting in the cabaret section and first 10 rows will be subject to flying produce and other food items.

Gallagher

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre,

TICKETS: $25-$39

ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org