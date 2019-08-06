Rousing dance, music highlight Modesto Performing Arts’ ”Newsies” at Gallo Center

From the left, Pablo Hernandez, Jeffry Jackson and John Sylvester, and Jacob Holdaway, kneeling, are part of the cast of the Modesto Performing Arts production of Newsies. Photographed in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

A tap-dancing good time is in store from Modesto Performing Arts as it prepares its second production of the summer.

“Newsies,” from Walt Disney Productions, will hit the Gallo Center for the Arts stage Aug. 10-18.

Set in the turn-of-the-century New York, “Newsies” is based on the 1992 Disney movie and inspired by a true story, according to director and MPA founder Paul Tischer.

Tischer said in an email that he saw a touring version of “Newsies” two years ago in San Francisco, knowing it had been a big Broadway hit. He’d also seen the Disney film several years earlier.

“What I saw that afternoon in S.F. nearly blew my mind away,” he said. “I have seen many, many musicals in my life, both on Broadway and on tour. But nothing approached the excitement, joy, and sheer enthusiasm of this musical. The story, the music, and especially the dancing were far beyond anything I have ever seen in a musical. As I was leaving the theater I told myself, ‘I’ve got to do this show’.”

But it took two years for the rights to be available for local performances, he said. As soon as they became available, he “applied immediately and got the rights that very day,” he said. “I was thrilled.”

Tischer said the show is based on true incidents that occurred during the turn of the century when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer decided to raise the price of his newspapers at the expense of the newsboys who sold them on New York street corners. “Their profit was greatly reduced. In many cases the newsboys’ income from selling the newspapers helped support their family, many of whom lived very frugally and could not afford the reduced income. So the ‘newsies’ decided to go on strike.”

Once he decided to bring the show to MPA, though, Tischer said he had a moment of pause: the cast is practically all teenage boys who have to dance. “I thought, ‘where am I going to find 15 teenage boys who dance?’ So in December of last year I put out a call for boys to be in the show.”

Hollie and Heather Bettencourt of Strut Dance Studio were there to help him, as they’ve done in the past, he said, and 25 boys showed up to be in the show. All were cast.

Some needed more dance training, so beginning in January, they’ve been taking dance classes three times a week at Strut, Tischer said. “And, boy, can they dance now! Which is good because “Newsies” has some of the most athletic, incredibly difficult dancing in any show I’ve ever done.”

On top of that, they have to tap dance, including one number near the end of the show where all 25 boys tap at once, he said. “When was the last time you saw that? There are also huge nondancing production numbers that are just as mind boggling.”

A bonus, Tischer said, is that all the boys sing well, including complicated harmonies. “You get 25 boys on stage singing with all the enthusiasm they can and it’s simply astounding.”

The songs integrate well into the show, he said, fitting into the plot and action rather than as standalone solos.

“And the Tony Award-winning musical score is just sensational,” Tischer said. “At the first rehearsals, we teach the music. Well, most of the cast already knew the songs. And while the songs are part of a previous era, the music is energetically contemporary.”

Tischer is happy to see early ticket sales doing well and said his company is prepared to add more performances if needed.

Heading the cast of 40 as Jack Kelly is Jacob Holdaway with others in the cast including Jeffrey Jackson, Pablo Hernanadez, Johnathan Sylvester and Makenna Boutelle. Dave Cooper plays Joseph Pulitzer.

The show will be accompanied by a live orchestra led by John Armes.

“Newsies”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 10-18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $21-$38

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org