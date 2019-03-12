Take in a “jukebox comedy” filled with classic songs at Sierra Rep in Columbia

Billed as a “jukebox comedy,” a play about a gang of rowdy Chicago service station attendants continues the 40th-anniversary season for Sierra Repertory Theatre.
Roger Bean’s “Route 66” follows the attendants on an imaginary road trip from Chicago to L.A. as they sing tunes by Willie Nelson, Woody Guthrie, Roger Miller and The Beach Boys, among several others.
The musical will play March 15-April 21 at SRT’s Fallon House Theatre.
“They sing, they dance, and they act up in this fast-paced, dynamic show for the entire family,” according to a press release from SRT. Songs include “Dead Man’s Curve,” “King of the Road,” “Little Old Lady from Pasadena,” “Beep Beep,” “Six Days on the Road,” “Little GTO,” “Fun, Fun, Fun” and more.
Bean is the creator of the long-running off-Broadway hit “The Marvelous Wonderettes” and also created two sequels, as well as other shows, SRT said.
Sierra Rep’s production of “Route 66” will be directed and choreographed by Adam Estes, who appeared as Miss Texas in last year’s “Pageant,” with music direction by John Jay Espino. Espino has provided music direction for several SRT productions including “The Andrews Sisters: Christmas of Swing” and “The Taffetas.”
The cast features Sierra Rep veterans Griffin Barr and Jerry Lee, along with Stephen Markarian and Miguel Ragel Wilson, both making their Sierra Rep debuts.
“This show is truly a tour de force for four actors. It’s a high-energy, all-singing, all-dancing, comedic joy ride,” Estes said in the press release. “The audience can expect to be singing and toe-tapping along with hit song after hit song, as well as delighted by a few songs they might be less familiar with, but equally entertained.”
Estes was a part of the original production of the musical in Milwaukee in 2010, directed by the author, Bean. “It will always be one of the highlights of my career,” he said.
An opening-night event will be held Friday, March 15. Following the performance, the audience can join the actors and SRT staff for a light reception, included with the price of admission.
A post-show talkback will be held Friday, April 12, with members of the cast following the performance, free with the purchase of a ticket for that evening.
“ROUTE 66”
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. March 15-April 21
WHERE: Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia
TICKETS: $20-$25
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
